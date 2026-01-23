Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has claimed that terrorism financing in Nigeria is from within the country's military and government circles

Ayodele urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take serious action against the alleged growing insecurity, to protect national stability

The outspoken cleric called for increased surveillance and collaboration in addressing purported imminent terrorist threats

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has alleged that individuals financing and supporting terrorists are within Nigeria's military and close to the seat of power.

In a statement on Friday, January 23, 2026, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and shared with Legit.ng, Ayodele stressed that the government must take the fight against terrorism seriously, warning that failing to do so could be costly for both Nigeria and President Bola Tinubu.

He urged the president to involve everyone in the fight against insecurity, as 'it would continue to spread, and without having people nationwide to curb it, it may be difficult to solve.'

Ayodele claims terrorism financiers are within govt

Primate Ayodele said:

“There are people funding them (terrorists), and they are within the military and the seat of power. They are part of those taking decision with you (addressing Tinubu).

"These people are everywhere, but concentrate more on Bauchi, Katsina, Adamawa, Taraba, Kano, Lokoja, Abuja, and Ondo State.”

He continued:

“The government must show seriousness in this fight; everyone must be involved. Pursue them back-to-back. If your government fails, it is because of insecurity, as I warned in the beginning. Don’t underestimate this at all.”

The cleric commended the Nigerian military for their efforts, but lamented that the terrorists are too stubborn and that Tinubu must take steps to stop them from carrying out their plans against the innocent citizens.

His words:

“Sincerely, the Nigerian military has tried, but these terrorists are stubborn enemies of this country, and they aim to destroy the government. The government of Tinubu has to take steps because these people want to do more by attacking Christians in order to mess up the current administration.”

He urged the president to deal decisively with the terrorists, calling for their elimination to serve as a warning to others plotting to wreak havoc in the country.

Ayodele said:

“You know where they are, don’t spare them for any reason. Kill them as they are killing people, and anyone negotiating with terrorists should be arrested. They are planning to attack a military formation again and are ready to behead generals. Why are we now sparing them?”

Ayodele warns Tinubu on security

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele advised President Tinubu to listen to security reports with all his heart, as there are allegedly plans to strike heavily in February and March 2026.

He said:

“This battle may be costly, but don’t let it cost your second term. Concentrate on this security and follow the reports given to you by security operatives. Order the governors to also work with these reports because this thing may increase again by February and March.

“On our highways and bushes, let there be surveillance helicopters, because this matter is serious and must be taken seriously. They know what they want to do to provoke the government. The government must deploy all machinery; it must not be taken lightly.”

