Obasanjo narrates how he rejected El-Rufai as his successor in 2007

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said he rejected the move to endorse Malam Nasir El-Rufai as his successor in 2007.

He backed the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua as his successor, while he rejected the former Kaduna state governor.

Obasanjo says he rejected El-Rufai as his successor in 2007. Photo credit: @BenDiaspora

Source: Twitter

Obasanjo said he brushed aside the move by former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, to endorse El-Rufai as his successor.

As reported by Daily Trust, Obasanjo stated this while speaking on Friday, October 24, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at the second edition of the annual symposium of the Ajibosin Platform with the theme “Importance of Leadership in Governance.”

Obasanjo threw a jab at Chidoka, who was the keynote speaker at the event, for his failure to tell the El-Rufai story.

“Let him tell you. He didn’t mention that. He was pushing when I was leaving government that his friend, El-Rufai, should be brought in as my successor.”

Obasanjo asked, “No be so (Is that not true)?”, he said, facing Chidoka.

The former minister nodded his head in agreement.

Obasanjo explained that he brushed aside Chidoka’s recommendation because he felt El-Rufai needed to mature.

“I did not yield to the pressure. Later, he said, ‘I suggested this person, why didn’t you agree?’ I said El-Rufai needs to mature. You remember?

“When I left government and, many years later, he saw the performances of El-Rufai, he came back to me and said, ‘You’re absolutely correct. El-Rufai needed to mature.’”

Nigeria foils alleged coup plot to kill Obasanjo

Recall that Nigeria reportedly survived a failed military coup to overthrow then-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration in April 2024.

The coup plotters had planned to kill Obasanjo by shooting down his helicopter with a missile in 2024.

This article is a throwback following the alleged failed coup to oust President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government.

Obasanjo bribed governors to rule for third term

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Orji Kalu said Obasanjo personally informed him of plans to amend the constitution for a third term in office.

Kalu alleges he was offered ₦50 million to support the move but declined, adding that global leaders were alerted to Obasanjo’s intentions.

The senator insists Nigeria’s history must not be rewritten by political elites seeking to deny their past actions.

Source: Legit.ng