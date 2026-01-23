Several former governors and ministers under former president Mohammed Buhari are facing corruption and money-laundering probes

High-value state funds were allegedly diverted into private investments and properties and the EFCC has taken action

Ongoing trials and investigations continued under the Tinubu-led administration as some of the ex-governors and ministers have been indicted.

After former President Muhammadu Buhari left office, several senior officials from his administration, including governors, ministers, and top economic managers, have been faced with corruption investigations under President Bola Tinubu’s government.

The accused officials are alleged to have engaged in a range of financial crimes, including money laundering, criminal breach of trust, abuse of office, and misappropriation of public funds.

List of Buhari-Era Governors, Ministers Facing Probe under Tinubu’s Administration

Source: Twitter

While scepticism persists over the outcome of these investigations, the probes signal a renewed effort to hold former officeholders accountable.

Yahaya Bello faces N80 billion money-laundering charges

Among the most high-profile cases is former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, who served between 2016 and 2023 under the All Progressives Congress (APC). The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared Bello wanted in 2024 after he failed to appear in court for arraignment.

He is facing 19 charges over the alleged laundering of more than N80 billion, with investigators claiming the funds were diverted to acquire high-value properties in Abuja and elsewhere. Bello has pleaded not guilty and continues to stand trial.

Despite the ongoing trial, Bello has declared interest in contesting the Kogi State Senatorial District election in 2027.

Darius Ishaku on trial for diversion of N27 billion

In Taraba State, former governor Darius Ishaku and Bello Yero, a former permanent secretary in the Taraba State Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, are being prosecuted for criminal breach of trust, conspiracy, and fraudulent conversion of about N27 billion.

During proceedings on 4 November 2025, witness Ismail Lawal testified that funds were disbursed to various beneficiaries on Ishaku’s instructions, with some diverted for personal liabilities. Both defendants pleaded not guilty.

Ifeanyi Okowa implicated in N1.3 trillion oil fund mismanagement

Former Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa, before joining the APC in 2025, came under investigation for alleged mismanagement of N1.3 trillion in oil derivation funds during his tenure. EFCC investigators took him into custody on 4 November 2024 at its Port Harcourt office.

The commission claims Okowa failed to account properly for the funds and diverted state money into questionable investments, including N40 billion worth of shares in UTM Floating Liquefied Natural Gas. Allegations also include acquisition of properties in Abuja and Asaba. No formal charges have yet been filed.

Willie Obiano’s trial remains on hold

Former Anambra state governor Willie Obiano is under trial for alleged N4 billion money laundering. The trial, which began on 24 January 2024, was suspended indefinitely in November 2025 to allow Justice Inyang Ekwo to continue proceedings once available.

Obiano allegedly diverted over N1.2 billion from the state’s security vote to private accounts, in violation of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act. His legal team denies wrongdoing, describing the case as an abuse of judicial process.

Malami, Ngige, and Emefiele under scrutiny

Beyond governors, several former ministers of Buhari’s administration face probes. Former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has faced repeated arrests since December 2025 over alleged N8.7 billion money laundering, questionable asset recovery deals, and mismanagement of recovered funds.

Former Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige is under trial for alleged N2.2 billion contract fraud while overseeing the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund. Former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele is also facing multiple cases involving procurement fraud, money laundering, and abuse of office, with millions of dollars and properties already ordered for forfeiture by the courts.

Timipre Sylva declared wanted over $14.86 million fraud

Ex-Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, was declared wanted in November 2025 over alleged misappropriation of $14.86 million belonging to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said the funds were intended for an investment in Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited. Sylva served as minister between 2019 and 2023 and was APC’s governorship candidate in Bayelsa in 2023.

Malami speaks on arms found at his residence

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Abubakar Malami (SAN), a former attorney-general of the federation (AGF), has refuted reports that arms and ammunition were found in his residence in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 21, signed by Mohammed Bello Doka, his special assistant on media, and obtained by Legit.ng, Malami demanded an end to what he called “a media trial”.

Source: Legit.ng