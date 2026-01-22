Hakeem Baba-Ahmed advises Peter Obi to adjust his political strategy for the ADC 2027 presidential ticket

He praised Obi's grassroots connection but criticized his ineffective approach against seasoned rivals

Baba-Ahmed urged Obi to learn from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's management of political tensions and supporter relations

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential adviser Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said Peter Obi needs to adjust his political approach if he hopes to clinch the ADC 2027 presidential ticket.

Baba-Ahmed assessed Obi’s chances and compared them with those of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the coalition-backed primary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Baba Ahmed urges Peter Obi to learn from Atiku ahead of the ADC 2027 presidential primary. Photo credit: Hakeem Baba-Ahmed/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, he stated this during an interview on The Morning Show on Arise Television on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

He said Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate remains a strong political figure.

Baba-Ahmed, however, argued that Obi’s current strategy may not be sufficient in a competitive coalition environment dominated by seasoned political actors in the ADC.

“I think he is the most travelled politician I’ve seen in recent times, and that’s good for him. He tries to stay in touch with the grassroots, which is good for him.”

“What he needs to do now is to sit down with his people and come to terms with the fact that he’s now running against hardline politicians who also have eyes on the same thing he has his eyes on.”

He urged the former Anambra state governor to emulate Atiku’s approach to managing supporters and internal party tensions.

He said, especially in avoiding public confrontations ahead of the 2027 elections

“What Vice President Atiku did to his people in terms of saying calm down, we don’t want to be trading insults with each other was the right thing,” he said, adding that “Peter Obi should do twice as much.”

Why Peter Obi may dump ADC for another party

Recall that public affairs analyst Jide Ojo said Peter Obi is likely to leave the ADC if he fails to secure the party’s presidential ticket for the 2027 elections.

Ojo noted that former vice president Atiku Abubakar could have an advantage in ADC primaries, especially if indirect primaries are adopted.

Despite this, the analyst acknowledged that Obi has energised the opposition coalition, attracting lawmakers during his defection.

2027 election: Atiku replies to Peter Obi's fan

Atiku Abubakar, former vice president of Nigeria, warns ADC members against attacking party leaders amidst tensions with Obidient supporters.

Supporters express mixed reactions to Atiku's coalition with Peter Obi and the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Concerns arise over potential APC benefits from civil conflicts within the ADC coalition amid growing divisions.

Source: Legit.ng