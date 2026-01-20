Atiku Abubakar, former vice president of Nigeria, warns ADC members against attacking party leaders amidst tensions with Obidient supporters

Supporters express mixed reactions to Atiku's coalition with Peter Obi and the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections

Concerns arise over potential APC benefits from civil conflicts within the ADC coalition amid growing divisions

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has cautioned members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) against attacking the party leaders, including himself and Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party candidate, who recently joined the ADC ahead of the 2027 election.

Atiku gave the caution while responding to an allegation by a die-hard fan of Peter Obi, Everest, who alleged that the supporters of the former vice president wanted to abuse Obi, and they did not want Atiku to feel the heat from the Obidient camp.

Everest tweeted:

"Atiku's people want to insult Peter Obi without Atiku getting the heat back. Maybe they feel Atiku deserves respect and Peter Obi does not."

Atiku replies to Peter Obi supporter

Quoting the tweet, Atiku responded by warning against attacking the leaders of the coalition party, ADC, describing such attacks from the party members as "a civil war", adding that only the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will benefit from such a war.

The former vice president wrote:

"Anyone who insults Obi or Atiku does not mean well for the leaders, the Coalition ADC and for Nigeria and Nigerians. The only people who benefit from such a civil war are the APC urban bandits who want to maintain the satanic status quo. We are better together!"

Nigerians react to Atiku's attack on APC

The former vice president's caution has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Ali-OneMessage cautioned Atiku against dragging the APC:

"With due respect, sir, I honestly don’t see why APC should be dragged into this matter at all. The Obedient movement. Regardless of who you are or what you represent, especially someone coming from the north, you will not earn their support. Their loyalty is fixed. Their support is reserved for one person only, Peter Obi."

Mazi Chiemena urged the former vice president to step down:

"You know this, but you don't want to step down and allow Peter Obi win the presidential ticket of ADC, you still warming up to contest; it's Peter Obi or nothing. If Peter Obi is not on the ballot, we will all vote for Tinubu."

Oluwagbemiro asked Atiku not to defend Peter Obi supporters:

"Baba, you of all people know better that the obidients are the uncoth, disrespectful, insolent set of people, we all know they don’t like you or anyone except their messiah, I’m surprised you let them in into your fold, they don’t serve any good for your course, they are a disaster waiting to happen. This coalition with the obidients is already a failure. You know it, they know it, everyone knows it. But we watch!"

Kingsley Uchenna said Atiku should not dollarise ADC presidential primary:

"My submission is that you should not dollarize the ADC presidential primaries if you truly mean well for Nigeria. If you do otherwise, it only shows you’re aligned with the APC band!TS, as you claimed and Nigerians will not hesitate to return the favour in kind."

