Former PDP governorship aspirant Umar Ardo said Peter Obi can only emerge as ADC presidential candidate if Atiku Abubakar steps down

Ardo argues that Atiku is overwhelmingly favoured to win ADC primaries, describing him as unbeatable under the party’s current structure

Despite the challenge, Ardo noted that Obi’s estimated six million votes make him a strategic asset to the ADC’s 2027 ambitions

A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State, Umar Ardo, has said that Peter Obi may find it difficult to secure the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket for the 2027 general election.

Ardo made the assertion while speaking on Channels Television on Tuesday, where he analysed the internal power dynamics within the opposition coalition adopting the ADC as its platform.

The PDP chieftain said that unless former Vice President Atiku Abubakar steps aside, Obi might not get the ticket.

According to Ardo, the ADC, in its current structure, is tilted in favour of Atiku Abubakar, whom he described as the dominant political force within the party.

“Well, the ADC, as it is currently constituted, if it goes for primaries a hundred times, Atiku will win a hundred times. There is absolutely no doubt about that,” he said.

He added that the outcome of the party’s presidential primaries would largely depend on how Peter Obi and his supporters respond to this reality.

Obi’s chances depend on Atiku stepping aside

Ardo said Obi’s emergence as the ADC presidential candidate would only be possible if Atiku voluntarily withdraws from the race.

“I am not saying that Peter Obi cannot be the candidate of the party; however, he can only be the candidate of the party if Atiku steps down,” he stated.

The PDP chieftain explained that without such a move, Obi would struggle to overcome Atiku’s entrenched influence within the party.

Obi’s electoral value still significant

Despite the challenge, Ardo acknowledged Obi’s political relevance, noting that the former Anambra State governor commands a substantial voter base.

He said Obi controls more than six million votes nationwide, making him a valuable asset to the ADC’s overall strategy for the 2027 election.

Peter Obi formally joined the ADC in late 2025 after months of consultations with party leaders and members of the emerging opposition coalition.

Speaking at a December 31, 2025, event in Enugu, Obi described his defection as the beginning of a renewed effort to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and pursue inclusive socio-economic development.

“Today is an important day; today is the last day of 2025, so we are ending this year with the hope that, in 2026, we will begin a journey of the rescue of our country for proper socio-economic development that will be unifying and inclusive,” Obi said.

The ADC has recently attracted several high-profile politicians as it positions itself as a major opposition platform ahead of 2027.

Notable figures associated with the coalition include former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, ex-Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, and former Senate President David Mark.

Atiku speaks on rumoured withdrawal from race

Legit.ng earlier reported that former vice president Atiku Abubakar strongly denied reports suggesting he was asked to step down for another presidential aspirant ahead of the 2027 elections.

Atiku described the claim as 'a malicious fabrication' and 'propaganda' allegedly orchestrated by certain desperate political stakeholders.

Atiku’s camp reaffirmed its readiness to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in the next election cycle.

