Public affairs analyst Jide Ojo said Peter Obi is likely to leave the ADC if he fails to secure the party’s presidential ticket for the 2027 election

Ojo noted that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar could have an advantage in ADC primaries, especially if indirect primaries are adopted

Despite this, the analyst acknowledged that Obi has energised the opposition coalition, attracting lawmakers during his defection

A public affairs analyst, Jide Ojo, has projected that former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, may leave the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general election if he fails to clinch the party’s presidential ticket.

Ojo made the assertion during an interview on Channels Television, where he analysed the internal dynamics of the ADC and the growing rivalry between Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, Atiku may enjoy a major advantage during the party’s primaries, particularly if the ADC adopts indirect primaries.

Atiku may outspend rivals – analyst

Ojo said Atiku’s long-standing influence and financial strength within party politics could tilt the balance in his favour.

“Rumour mill has it that Atiku has been a very good benevolent spender when it comes to party primaries,” the analyst said on Wednesday.

He added that if the primaries are conducted indirectly, Atiku could have more leverage in determining the outcome.

“Assuming, without conceding that in a free and fair primaries in ADC Atiku emerges, I can see Peter Obi likely going to leave the African Democratic Congress for another party,” Ojo stated.

The analyst explained that Atiku appears keen on positioning himself at the centre of decision-making within the ADC as the 2027 race approaches.

Obi’s influence still strong in opposition coalition

Despite the concerns, Ojo acknowledged that Obi has brought renewed excitement and momentum to the opposition coalition since joining the ADC.

He recalled that Obi’s defection from the Labour Party to the ADC on December 31, 2025, was followed by the defection of several lawmakers, particularly from the South-East.

“I watched the live transmission of his defection, and on that day, at least four senators from the South-East, about 16 House of Representatives members, and an indeterminable number of state House of Assembly members said they were defecting with him,” Ojo said.

In contrast, he noted that Atiku’s defection to the ADC in November 2025 did not attract any serving governors or lawmakers.

“When Atiku Abubakar defected weeks before, toward the end of November, I didn’t see any serving lawmaker or governor defecting with him,” he added.

‘Obi does not want to play second fiddle’

Ojo also recalled Obi’s public statements indicating his determination to contest the 2027 presidential election as a principal candidate.

According to him, Obi has made it clear that he does not intend to play a secondary role in any political arrangement.

“If somebody says, ‘I will be on the ballot,’ it is only the prime candidate, the candidate of the party, that will be given the certificate of return,” Ojo said.

“What Peter Obi means is that he is not going to play second fiddle.”

ADC faces intense primary battle

Obi, who was the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, defected to the ADC on December 31, 2025, as part of a broader opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 polls.

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, also joined the ADC in November 2025.

Both politicians are regarded as heavyweight contenders and are expected to battle fiercely for the ADC’s presidential ticket as the election draws closer.

