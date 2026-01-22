The ADC in Nasarawa State suspended its chairman , Godwin Alaku Williams , over alleged anti - party activities

Nasarawa state

Nasarawa state - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Nasarawa State has suspended its chairman, Godwin Alaku Williams, over alleged anti-party activities.

This development has deepened internal tensions within the opposition party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

ADC in Nasarawa State has suspended its chairman, Godwin Alaku Williams, over alleged anti-party activities.

Source: Twitter

The suspension was announced by the Nasarawa State Transitional Leadership Team (TLT) in a statement signed by the party’s state publicity secretary, Idris Ojoko.

According to the statement, the action followed a petition accusing Alaku of conduct said to be detrimental to the unity and progress of the party in the state.

The party alleged that the chairman failed to recognise the national leadership of the ADC, refused to integrate coalition members into the state party structure and reported some party leaders to security agencies.

Investigation ongoing, caretaker appointed

Ojoko said Alaku has been placed on a 14-day suspension pending the outcome of an investigation by a disciplinary committee set up by the TLT.

As part of the changes, Barrister Paul Magaji Ajeh was appointed as acting state chairman, while Umar Babayaro was named acting secretary to oversee the party’s affairs during the suspension period.

The disciplinary committee, according to the statement, is chaired by Barrister Hassan Yakubu and has been mandated to investigate the allegations and submit its findings within the suspension period.

Alaku rejects suspension

However, Alaku rejected the suspension, describing it as invalid and unconstitutional.

He questioned the status and legitimacy of those who announced the suspension, insisting they were not bona fide members of the party.

According to Daily Trust, Alaku accused the group of attempting to destabilise the ADC in Nasarawa State ahead of the 2027 elections.

He also maintained that he remains the authentic state chairman of the party until the expiration of his tenure later this year.

Cracks in ADC as party's Chairman suspended over alleged anti-party activities.

Source: Facebook

ADC suspends South-South vice chairman

Recall that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended its South-South National Vice Chairman, Dr. Usani Usani, over alleged anti-party activities and constitutional violations.

The Cross River state chapter of the party also criticised the appointment of Ms. Jackie Wayas, citing poor engagement and lack of consultation.

Party leaders warned coalition members to complete registration or face exclusion from leadership roles.

ADC state chairmen set conditions for Atiku

Legit.ng earlier reported that state chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have urged the party’s National Working Committee to abandon zoning of the 2027 presidential ticket.

The party's bigwigs, however, advised that for an open, transparent and credible primary election.

The chairmen warned that zoning would weaken the party’s chances in the 2027 general election and undermine its growing role as a coalition platform for opposition forces seeking to challenge President Bola Tinubu.

They insisted that competence, credibility and electability, rather than geopolitical considerations, should determine who emerges as the party’s flagbearer.

