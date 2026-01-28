An APC youth group in the southeast has reacted to the alleged appointment of Obinna Ihedioha as an executive director of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS)

The group said the appointee is a brother of Emeka Ihedioha, a former Imo state governor and chieftain of the opposition coalition, ADC

Rejecting the appointment, the group sent a message to President Bola Tinubu on what to do next

A group affiliated to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the APC Igbo Youth Forum, has strongly condemned the alleged appointment of Obinna Ihedioha as an executive director of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS).

According to the group, in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Chukwuemeka Chidi, claimed that the appointee is a brother of Emeka Ihedioha, a former Imo state governor and chieftain of the opposition coalition, the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

APC group wants President Tinubu to intervene and reverse the appointment of Obinna Ihedioha as NRS director. Photo credits: Federal Inland Revenue Service - FIRS, Tare Emmanuel

Source: Facebook

The group described the appointment as a “direct insult” to loyal party members in the southeast.

Group levels allegation against NRS chairman

In the statement reported by PM News and Daily Independent, the group accused the executive chairman of the NRS, Dr Zacch Adedeji, of rewarding individuals linked to the opposition while abandoning APC members who endured intimidation, hostility and political exclusion during the 2023 election campaigns.

According to the group, Obinna Ihedioha is closely associated with opposition political forces and allegedly worked for Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate and now an ADC chieftain, during the last general elections.

They further described him as an ally of members of the ADC, questioning how such a figure could be entrusted with a sensitive position in a critical national revenue institution.

The group said his appointment as Executive Director, People, Stakeholders and Communication, representing the Southeast, raises serious security and loyalty concerns.

“Placing a known opposition affiliate in charge of people management and communication within the Nigeria Revenue Service is reckless and dangerous,” the statement read.

According to the Igbo APC group, appointing someone with an affiliation with the opposition undermines party loyalty and discourages grassroots mobilisation.

NRS appointment: Group plans protest

The group urged the NRS to withdraw the appointment just as it announced plans to mobilise protests nationwide if its demand is not granted.

"The southeast has no shortage of competent and loyal APC members deserving of federal appointments," the group said, calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately intervene and ensure that federal positions meant for the region are not handed to individuals who, according to them, “worked openly against the mandate of the present administration.”

An APC youth group has rejected the appointment of Obinna Ihedioha as an NRS director, saying he is a brother of Emeka Ihedioha and an ally of Peter Obi. Photo credits: Mr Peter Obi, Emeka Ihedioha

Source: Facebook

No appointments for non-APC members after 2027 - Nentawe

In a related development, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, APC national chairman, has stated that political appointments after the 2027 general elections will be reserved strictly for party loyalists.

He said professionals without firm party affiliation should not expect appointments under an APC-led government.

The APC chairman spoke on the night of Tuesday, January 20, in Abuja at an event titled “Renewed Hope Promise Kept 2027: Meet and Greet North-West Mobilisation,” organised by the minister of state for works, Bello Goronyo.

Source: Legit.ng