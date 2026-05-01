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Breaking: Tears as Corp Member Declared Dead After Drill in NYSC Camp
Nigeria

Breaking: Tears as Corp Member Declared Dead After Drill in NYSC Camp

by  Ezra Ukanwa
2 min read
  • NYSC State Coordinator Nasir Bello confirmed that a female corps member died after she was taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital following a medical emergency
  • He stated that the deceased had an underlying ailment and did not participate in camp activities due to her health condition
  • Camp sources reported that the corps member collapsed in the evening and was rushed for treatment, raising concerns over health monitoring at the orientation camp

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Borno state - A female member of the National Youth Service Corps has died after reportedly collapsing at the temporary orientation camp in Maiduguri, Borno State, triggering grief among fellow corps members.

Incident confirmed by NYSC officials

Breaking: Tears as Corp Member Declared Dead After Drill in NYSC Camp
Breaking: Tears as Corp Member Declared Dead After Drill in NYSC Camp
Source: Twitter

The State Coordinator, Nasir Bello, confirmed that the corps member passed away on Monday after being taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

According to him, the deceased had an existing health condition prior to her arrival at the camp.

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“She died in the teaching hospital, not during drills. She reported to camp, and unfortunately, she has an underlying ailment,” Bello said.

Corps member reportedly unwell before incident

The coordinator explained that the corps member had not actively participated in camp activities due to her condition.

“The CM did not participate in any camp activity since her arrival because she wasn’t well. Even during her registration exercise, she was assisted by the clinic officers,” he added.

He declined to disclose details of the illness, stating that such information was beyond his authority.

Conflicting accounts from camp sources

However, some sources within the camp indicated that the corps member collapsed on Monday evening and was rushed for medical attention.

A security official at the camp said she was taken first to the clinic and later transferred to a hospital in the city.

“We had a successful drill that day, and nobody fell during the exercise to the best of my knowledge. But in the evening, the lady collapsed… she was taken to the hospital in town, where she was confirmed dead,” the source said.

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Concerns raised over health condition

Another corps member alleged that the deceased may have been managing a medical condition prior to her arrival, though this was not officially confirmed.

The incident has raised concerns among participants at the orientation camp, with calls for increased attention to the health and welfare of corps members during orientation activities.

Authorities are yet to provide further details as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death continue.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

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