ADC state chairmen urged the party leadership to abandon zoning of the 2027 presidential ticket

The chairmen warned that zoning would weaken the party’s electoral chances and its role as an opposition coalition platform

Party leaders insisted that competence, credibility and electability guided the choice of a presidential candidate

State chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have urged the party’s National Working Committee to abandon zoning of the 2027 presidential ticket.

The party's bigwigs however advised that for an open, transparent and credible primary election.

ADC state chairmen impose fresh conditions amid the contest for the party’s 2027 presidential ticket. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@atiku/@ChibuikeAmaechi

Source: Twitter

The chairmen warned that zoning would weaken the party’s chances in the 2027 general election and undermine its growing role as a coalition platform for opposition forces seeking to challenge President Bola Tinubu.

They insisted that competence, credibility and electability, rather than geopolitical considerations, should determine who emerges as the party’s flagbearer, Punch reported.

ADC: Open contest best path to victory, chairmen insist

Speaking on behalf of the state chairmen, the Chairman of the ADC Chairmen Forum and Kogi State Chairman, Kingsley Ogga, said zoning would amount to self-sabotage for a party positioning itself as a national alternative.

“As a stakeholder, my opinion is simple: the process should be open to everyone. There should be no zoning. Whoever emerges through a free and fair contest should take the ticket,” Ogga said.

He added:

“Zoning is a way of defeating yourself because it narrows your ambition to one section of the country and excludes other capable Nigerians. Our goal is to field the best candidate who can defeat President Tinubu and rescue Nigeria.”

He added that a transparent process would help preserve unity within the party.

“Elections will always produce winners and losers, but the process must be credible so that the outcome is accepted by all. Whoever wins should enjoy the full support of party members,” he said.

ADC seen as national rescue platform

The Secretary of the ADC Chairmen Forum and Edo state Chairman, Kennedy Odion, also argued that zoning restricts the pool of qualified candidates and risks sacrificing national interest for sectional considerations.

“Zoning does not represent competence. If a party restricts its presidential ticket to a particular zone, it limits the range of capable candidates and could compromise development and progress.

“The ADC is being looked upon as a rescue platform for Nigeria. If we get it wrong, it may take a long time before such an opportunity comes again," Odion said.

He stressed the need for primaries that Nigerians can trust.

“We need a candidate with the confidence of the people. Zoning prioritises sectional interest over national interest. The contest should be open so that the most competent candidate can emerge,” Odion added.

Zoning could weaken party’s chances, Adamawa chairman warns

The Adamawa state Chairman of the ADC, Arabi Mustapha, also warned that zoning could weaken the party’s electoral prospects.

ADC state chairmen lay down new terms as Obi, Atiku and others jostle for the 2027 presidential ticket. Photo credit: @ADCVanguard

Source: Twitter

“The contest should be open to all qualified Nigerians, regardless of geopolitical zone. Whoever wins through a free, fair and credible process should be supported by everyone," Mustapha said.

Mustapha added:

“Zoning sends the wrong signal that we have already limited our options. It will do more harm than good and undermine national unity.”

The call by the state chairmen comes amid rising internal debate within the ADC following the influx of high-profile politicians with presidential ambitions, Vanguard reported.

In July 2025, the ADC emerged as the coalition platform adopted by opposition leaders seeking to unseat President Tinubu in 2027. Since then, the party, under the leadership of former Senate President David Mark as National Chairman and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary, has intensified efforts to strengthen its national structures.

2027: ADC woos Jonathan, Makinde, 5 other

Previously, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, former senate president, Bukola Saraki, and other prominent political figures to join the party. As reported by

The appeal followed the inauguration of the party’s North-East zonal congress committee, which the ADC said marked a renewed push to promote internal democracy, strengthen its internal structures, and reposition the party for national leadership.

Source: Legit.ng