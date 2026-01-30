Bauchi State Economic Council approves monthly stipends for Imams and Pastors across various denominations in the state

Bauchi State - The Governor Bala Mohammed-led Bauchi State Economic Council has approved the payment of monthly stipends to Imams and Pastors across the state.

The State’s Head of Civil Service, Barr. Mohammed Sani Umar, said Governor Mohammed approved the payment of monthly stipends to Imams of various Juma’at Mosques and clerics of different Christian denominations.

Umar said the decision was taken during the Economic Council meeting which the governor presided over on Friday, Janaury 30, 2026.

As reported by Leadership, he stated this while speaking with newsmen on the outcomes of the meeting.

He added that key stakeholders from the financial and revenue sectors in the meeting deliberated extensively about it before it was approved.

The Head of Service explained that the payment of allowances to Imams and Pastors will be carried out irrespective of sects and denominations.

“The final step is to work out the economic and financial implications for the effective implementation of this policy.”

Speakig further, he disclosed that the council also discussed the commencement of salary payments to the newly appointed Emirs and District Heads across the state.

Umar noted that Mohammad’s administration has made adequate cash flow provisions to ensure their sustainability.

On his part, the Governor’s Chief Economic Adviser, Alhaji Yahuza Adamu Haruna, said over 3,000 ghost workers were discovered after reviewing the state’s salary administration process.

Haruna said the process saved the state more than N4.16 billion.

He explained that the government worked with Onyx Investment Advisory Limited, a consulting firm, to identify and eliminate ghost workers from the payroll.

“By August 2024, the state government took over salary payments from the consulting firm. Previously, the process was riddled with complaints, but since the exercise was concluded, there have been no further complaints.”

