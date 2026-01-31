The DSS officially wrote to Amandi’s family, confirming that while they are aware of the case, he is actually in the custody of the DIA

The family has raised an alarm over the filmmaker’s well-being, desperately seeking access for his wife and doctor

The actor was hired to create scripts and narratives that would justify the violent removal of the President

Fresh details have emerged surrounding the arrest of actor and filmmaker Stanley Amandi.

Amandi, a former chairman of the Enugu State chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, was reportedly arrested in Enugu over alleged links to a failed coup plot against President Bola Tinubu’s government.

According to findings by The PUNCH, Amandi’s family and friends initially believed he had been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Days later, however, the DSS formally reached out to the actor’s family with a clarification.

In an official communication, the DSS reportedly informed them that Amandi was not in its custody, but was being held by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

Following the DSS clarification, Amandi’s family was said to have contacted the DIA, requesting permission for his wife, legal representative, and medical doctor to see him.

Sources familiar with the situation disclosed that the request was made partly due to health concerns, as the actor is reportedly hypertensive and requires medical attention.

At the time of reporting, there was no public confirmation on whether the request had been granted.

Why Stanley Amandi is under investigation

According to an investigative report by Premium Times, Amandi is alleged to have played a role on the media and messaging side of the failed coup attempt.

Security sources reportedly believe he was positioned to help shape public narratives that could justify or promote an unconstitutional takeover, making him a civilian collaborator in what authorities have described as a serious breach of national security.

While the alleged coup plot first surfaced months ago through discreet arrests within the military, deeper details later revealed a wider network of collaborators and a plan that extended beyond seizing power.

The investigation reportedly began after a concerned military officer alerted senior leadership about suspicious meetings and conversations. Around the same time, intelligence gathered by the State Security Service allegedly confirmed attempts by some officers to destabilise Nigeria’s democratic order.

Further findings suggested discussions about assassinating top political figures, including President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas.

President Tinubu, alongside Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, were marked for assassination. Photo: Bola Tinubu.

