2027 Election: Oyo APC Speaks on Fear Tactics to Achieve Its Objectives
- Oyo APC said it is anticipating over 350,000 members by January 30 from the ongoing electronic registration
- The party stated that it aims to increase votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by 40% in the 2027 elections
- APC disclosed its plans to leverage voter mobilisation to reclaim power in Oyo State in the 2027 elections
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Ibadan, Oyo State - The All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State chapter, has stated that, all things being equal, it expects to boast over 350,000 organic members by the end of the ongoing nationwide electronic registration exercise.
In a statement to Legit.ng on Tuesday, January 20, Olawale Sadare, the Oyo APC publicity secretary, said that upon the conclusion of the exercise on Friday, January 30, “the fear (referring to the potential 350,000 organic members) would be maximally used to facilitate the realisation of our two core objectives ahead of the 2027 general elections.”
Oyo APC expects 350,000 members
The Oyo APC further pledged that for the 2027 election, it aims to increase votes delivered to President Bola Tinubu by about 40 percent and “will leverage our population strength to mobilise voters and reclaim power in the state in 2027.”
The APC said:
"As the Oyo state chapter of the APC advanced in its participation in the ongoing nationwide electronic registration of members, the leadership of the party has expressed their optimism about the success of the exercise even as they have targeted, at least, 350,000 figure on the last day of the registration."
It added:
"Other things being equal, our great party would be able to boast of over 350, 000 organic members at the end of the exercise on January 30, and the fear would be maximally used to facilitate the realisation of our two core objectives ahead of the 2027 general elections.
"In 2023, we delivered a total of 449,884 votes President Bola Tinubu and this time, we will raise it by about 40 per cent. Not only that, we will leverage on our population strength to mobilise voters and reclaim power in the state in 2027."
APC launches nationwide membership drive
Legit.ng reports that the APC, earlier in January, commenced electronic registration and re-registration of members as part of a strategic mobilisation drive to expand the party’s base, strengthen internal cohesion, and prepare the party for future political engagements.
Flagging off the exercise, Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, national chairman of the party, described the initiative as a major opportunity for party members and supporters across the state to deepen their commitment to the APC, reaffirming the party’s status as 'Africa’s largest and most successful political party.'
Read more APC news:
- Details of why Abba, Atiku's son, was expelled from organisation after defecting to APC emerge
- Reasons emerge on why Kano governor Yusuf delayed joining APC
- Buhari ex-aide drags APC as party sells LG chairmanship form for N30m
Oyo APC praises govt reversal
Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC in Oyo applauded the state government for reversing its recently reported plan to impose entertainment taxes.
Sadare commended the state government for reversing itself on the alleged anti-people policy.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.