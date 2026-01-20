Oyo APC said it is anticipating over 350,000 members by January 30 from the ongoing electronic registration

The party stated that it aims to increase votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by 40% in the 2027 elections

APC disclosed its plans to leverage voter mobilisation to reclaim power in Oyo State in the 2027 elections

Ibadan, Oyo State - The All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State chapter, has stated that, all things being equal, it expects to boast over 350,000 organic members by the end of the ongoing nationwide electronic registration exercise.

In a statement to Legit.ng on Tuesday, January 20, Olawale Sadare, the Oyo APC publicity secretary, said that upon the conclusion of the exercise on Friday, January 30, “the fear (referring to the potential 350,000 organic members) would be maximally used to facilitate the realisation of our two core objectives ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

Oyo APC expects 350,000 members

The Oyo APC further pledged that for the 2027 election, it aims to increase votes delivered to President Bola Tinubu by about 40 percent and “will leverage our population strength to mobilise voters and reclaim power in the state in 2027.”

The APC said:

"As the Oyo state chapter of the APC advanced in its participation in the ongoing nationwide electronic registration of members, the leadership of the party has expressed their optimism about the success of the exercise even as they have targeted, at least, 350,000 figure on the last day of the registration."

It added:

"Other things being equal, our great party would be able to boast of over 350, 000 organic members at the end of the exercise on January 30, and the fear would be maximally used to facilitate the realisation of our two core objectives ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"In 2023, we delivered a total of 449,884 votes President Bola Tinubu and this time, we will raise it by about 40 per cent. Not only that, we will leverage on our population strength to mobilise voters and reclaim power in the state in 2027."

APC launches nationwide membership drive

Legit.ng reports that the APC, earlier in January, commenced electronic registration and re-registration of members as part of a strategic mobilisation drive to expand the party’s base, strengthen internal cohesion, and prepare the party for future political engagements.

Flagging off the exercise, Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, national chairman of the party, described the initiative as a major opportunity for party members and supporters across the state to deepen their commitment to the APC, reaffirming the party’s status as 'Africa’s largest and most successful political party.'

