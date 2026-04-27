A Nigerian lady shared a WhatsApp chat where her brother lamented his 2026 UTME result and hid it from their parents

The brother described his score as poor, but it turned out he had an aggregate that was good even across his subjects

His dramatic reaction amused his sister, as many people considered the score a decent performance for university admission

A Nigerian lady has shared a humorous WhatsApp exchange with her younger brother, Ajayi Okikijesu Vincent, following the release of his 2026 UTME (JAMB) results.

In a recorded WhatsApp chat shared by @itunu537 on TikTok, the brother expressed deep disappointment with his result.

A lady shares the UTME score of her brother who refused to show his parent. Photo credit: @itunu537/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady posts brother's JAMB result online

According to Vincent, he had a low JAMB score that made him hide the result from his parents.

He said:

"Daddy don call me this morning self. I no tell ham."

To the sister's surprise, the "low" score turned out to be an aggregate of 235. He scored 61 in English, 58 in government, 67 in literature, and 49 in CRS.

A Nigerian lady posts chats of her brother, who didn't want to show his father his UTME result. Photo credit: @itunu537/TikTok

Source: TikTok

While the brother felt it didn't meet his expectation for his dream course, his sister found his dramatic reaction hilarious, as 235 is generally considered a decent score for many university courses.

Reactions as lady posts brother's JAMB result

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below:

Favourite said:

"Even me sef I'm not satisfied with mine but people just deh wish to get the score."

diviana said:

"Even me sef I got 246 but that's not what I laboured for."

Watch the TikTok video below:

2026 JAMB nearing its end

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is the official Nigerian entrance examination board responsible for conducting the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). This standardised, computer-based test is the primary requirement for students seeking admission into all Nigerian tertiary institutions, including universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

The registration period for the 2026 session began on January 26 and ended on February 28, 2026, and the examination, which was scheduled from April 16, would close on April 27, 2026, on which all registered candidates are expected to have written their exams.

All exams have 180 questions to be completed in 2 hours (120 minutes). All candidates are mandated to sit for the Use of English (has 60 questions) and choose 3 other subjects based on the intended course of study (with 40 questions each).

The recommended reading for the 2026 Use of English paper is "The Lekki Headmaster" by Oladejo Okediji.

Lady laments over 2026 JAMB result

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady, identified as @pineapple6183, shared two clips of her being happy before her JAMB exam and also crying out in pain after her exam.

She expressed disappointment in herself, questioning the effort she had put into her studies.

Despite the setback, she remained determined to succeed, vowing to work harder for her WAEC and NECO exams. Her result stirred reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng