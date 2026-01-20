Odigie-Oyegun predicted that the ADC–Obidient alliance would remove President Tinubu and the APC from power in 2027

The Obidient Movement members defected en masse to the ADC in Edo State, signalling youth-driven momentum for political change

ADC and Obidient leaders expressed confidence that Peter Obi would emerge as the party’s presidential candidate and next president

Benin, Edo state - A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling party will be voted out of power in the 2027 general election.

2027 Election: First Nat'l Chairman of APC Speaks On What Will Finally Become the Fate of Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Odigie-Oyegun, now a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said the growing collaboration between the party and the Obidient Movement had positioned the opposition to dislodge the APC at both state and national levels.

He spoke on Monday, January 19, in Benin City, Edo State, during the mass defection of members of the Obidient Movement to the ADC.

Obidient influx signals readiness for change

Welcoming the defectors, Odigie-Oyegun described the influx as a clear sign that Nigerians, particularly young people, were ready to take ownership of the struggle for national rebirth.

According to him, the calibre of individuals joining the ADC reinforced his belief that meaningful change was achievable.

“A new Nigeria is truly possible. A few days ago, I was in a hall when a colourful and important personality, Dele Momodu, joined us. Today is the first time I am seeing youths who are genuinely committed to nation-building. Seeing members of the Obidient Movement in this number convinces us that the youth of this country are ready," he said.

Oyegun: ‘We have a country to save’

The former APC chairman said the decision of the Obidient Movement to join the ADC was deliberate and strategic, noting that dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs should serve as motivation for collective action.

“You have decided to take up the struggle yourselves by joining the ADC, and I am happy.

“From the day this coalition came together, I was convinced that we are on the right path. We have one target: we have a country to save. Through the ADC, we must make a new Nigeria possible," Odigie-Oyegun said.

Obidient Movement backs ADC against APC

Also speaking, the Edo State Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Asemota Idiogbe, said the ADC offered the most viable platform to challenge the APC in Edo State and across the country.

“This is the right party to battle the APC in Edo and Nigeria,” Idiogbe said. “ADC will take over Edo and the country.”

He expressed optimism that the party would field former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as its flagbearer in 2027.

“We expect Peter Obi to be the President. We are here to strengthen the party, not to ask for positions. We will influence the masses to vote for the ADC. The party is for people who want a better Nigeria,” he added.

Movement fully merges into ADC

Idiogbe said leaders of the Obidient Movement had played key roles in building the Labour Party in the past but stressed that the movement had now fully aligned with the ADC.

2027 Election: First Nat'l Chairman of APC Speaks On What Will Finally Become the Fate of Tinubu

Source: Facebook

“We are self-funded. We do not share money to mobilise people,” he said. “Some of those who won on our platform betrayed us and joined the APC.”

ADC leaders express confidence ahead of 2027

The Edo State Chairman of the ADC, Kenneth Odion, welcomed the defectors, describing the development as a major boost to the party’s electoral prospects.

Similarly, the State Woman Leader, Faith Ebodaghe, called on women to take an active role in what she described as a rescue mission.

“The ADC is on a rescue mission. We are the David sent to confront Goliath. With our voter cards, we will bring down the APC. The pain is enough, and when we deliver, the pain will be no more," she said.

The Obidient Movement played a significant role in Peter Obi’s strong showing in the 2023 presidential election, where he finished third behind President Tinubu of the APC and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

2027: ADC presidential ticket battle begins

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the contest for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election has intensified, following comments by political economist and party chieftain, Prof. Pat Utomi, who declared that he is better prepared to lead Nigeria than President Bola Tinubu and leading opposition figures, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Utomi made the assertion on Sunday, January 18, while speaking on Politics Today, where he reflected on his political journey, opposition coalition talks and what he described as Nigeria’s deepening democratic and governance crisis.

Source: Legit.ng