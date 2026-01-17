Bashir Ahmad criticises the APC's N30 million nomination fee for local government chairmanship as excessive

Ahmad warns that high fees hinder grassroots politicians and promote corruption in leadership

Nigerians react strongly, condemning the APC's decision as dismissive of ordinary citizens' concerns

Bashir Ahmad, a former media aide to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, has condemned the sale of the Ebonyi local government chairmanship nomination form for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for N30 million.

The former presidential aide, while reacting to the news on social media on Saturday, January 17, complained that the money was too much for the position of a local government chairman, describing the move as "neither encouraging nor progressive."

He noted that such a decision would shut out grassroots politicians with leadership quality and encourage corruption among elected officers, rather than their commitment to service.

Ahmed then called on the national headquarters of the APC to intervene and urged that the ruling party should not be the one setting such a dangerous precedent. His statement reads:

"Charging N30 million for a chairmanship nomination form is neither encouraging nor progressive. Decisions like this only shut out capable grassroots politicians and create an environment that encourages corruption rather than service. I sincerely hope the national headquarters of our party will intervene promptly and ensure that this dangerous precedent is not set by the APC."

Nigerians react to N30m APC LG chairmanship form

However, the former presidential aide's comment has got Nigerians talking. Below are some of their reactions:

Christopher Iheme condemned the amount:

"For once, I'm seeing you stand by the common man. I believe the people you're appealing to made the decision, and I don't see them reversing it. But what this tells you is that APC has no regard for the ordinary Nigerians; otherwise, why would they set a nomination form for LG Chairman at 30 million naira? Well, the son of one of your ministers has gotten the form."

Toochukwu of Divine Mercy knocked the APC:

"No worry, your Party, as usual, doesn't expect any contest. The candidates of your party have been selected even before they began the sale of forms. This 30 million is for your state Chairman, Emeagha and his boys to see pepper lick. One form is practically paying for the 6 forms that would have been bought if they allowed any form of contest. The selected candidates have people queueing up to buy the form for them."

Jolabodi commented:

"They're going to get revenue. They knew it was not going to be the elections. In the history of SIEC, only El-Rufai attempted to conduct an election. All others are selections."

Tasetipresident condemned the APC:

"What is the difference between the Northern People's Congress and the All Progressives Congress? This economic model reminds me so much of the Arab way of doing things. There is no investment in production for national self-sufficiency and export. Instead, you are borrowing."

