The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state has commended the state government for reversing its recently reported plan to impose entertainment taxes.

Earlier reports suggested that the government intended to introduce taxes on various social events, including weddings, burials, naming ceremonies, birthdays, engagements, graduations, and chieftaincy ceremonies. The plan was widely circulated and attributed to the state government.

APC speaks as Oyo state govt backtracks on social event tax plan. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Twitter

APC had previously condemned the proposed tax regime, describing it as anti-people, ill-conceived, and unacceptable.

However, the Oyo state government, through its Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, denied the viral message, asserting that it was orchestrated by the government’s enemies.

Officials clarified that no new tax targeting social events had been instituted, despite the widespread circulation of the message, which had drawn condemnation from both politicians and the public.

Government denies instituting new tax regime

Reacting, the Oyo state government, through the Commissioner for Information, described the viral message as fake, urging members of the public to disregard it.

"Members of the public have been advised to discountenance a viral post that suggests that the Oyo State government will tax the populace for social activities such as burial, naming ceremonies and weddings."

Prince Oyelade described the post as fake, intended to "malign the government."

He said, “If the message is true as claimed by some individuals, the revenue code will be supplied alongside any official Table of this nature will have the Revenue Code for payment of any tax or Levy and must statutorily have the signature of the Chairman of the Oyo State Internal Revenue Board."

“None of these conditions have been fulfilled in the viral post.”

The Information Commissioner also faulted the viral post for not bearing the address, noting that it should have read OYO STATE INTERNAL REVENUE OFFICE, which was clearly absent.

APC commends Oyo govt's tax reversal, calls it a win. Photo credit: X/KemPatriot

Source: Original

On the basis of the alleged rumoured tax message lacking proof, the Commissioner hinted that as the next elections draw nearer, “various tactics will be adopted by politicians to misinform them and mar the enviable achievements that Governor Seyi Makinde and his team have embarked upon for the past seven years.”

APC reacts to “anti-people” tax reversal

Speaking with Legit.ng, the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Oyo state, Mr Olawale Sadare, commended the State Government for reversing itself on the anti-people policy.

Mr Sadare, who claimed that the government’s denial was just a way of feigning ignorance and deceiving people, contended that his party mounted pressure on the government to reverse itself.

“We have moved on beyond this issue of tax issue. We salute the government for reversing itself."

“There was a meeting with a tax consultant where he explained what the government wanted to do with the (tax) policy, and they released a leaflet yesterday, explaining where to contact to seek clarification and phone numbers of whom to contact."

“They cannot come out now and tell us it is not true. They are trying to hide behind a finger. You cannot just come up with an anti-people policy again.”

The APC spokesperson saluted the courage of the government, saying,

“It is a good development. It is a win-win for us anyway.”

Oyo governor bans school celebrations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde banned “sign out” celebrations in secondary schools due to rising misconduct and violence associated with the events.

The ban, announced by Commissioner Olusegun Olayiwola, also reaffirmed the existing restriction on mobile phone use in schools to promote learning and curb cyberbullying.

Source: Legit.ng