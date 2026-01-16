2027 Election: ADC Reacts Strongly as Violence Hits Major Party Activity in Borno
Maiduguri, Borno State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Friday, January 16, 2026, said the inauguration of the party's Borno State transitional committee and the membership registration committees was carried out in full compliance with party guidelines.
Legit.ng reports that the committees followed the authorisations issued by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ADC.
ADC reacts to Borno violence
In a statement released by its national spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC condemned in the strongest terms the conduct of certain individuals who, while claiming to be members of the party, engaged in violent and disruptive actions aimed at frustrating a lawful party exercise.
More to follow...
