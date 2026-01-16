Panic as Teenager Knocks Down Several Officers, Police Take Action
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.
Benin City, Edo State - A 19-year-old driver, Nsikak Okon, has been arrested by the police following a series of high-speed, reckless manoeuvres that left three police officers injured in Edo State.
As reported on Friday, January 16, by The Punch, Benjamin Hundeyin, the national spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), detailed the harrowing incident on his official X handle, while reacting to a viral video of the suspect’s eventual arrest.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.