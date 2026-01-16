Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Benin City, Edo State - A 19-year-old driver, Nsikak Okon, has been arrested by the police following a series of high-speed, reckless manoeuvres that left three police officers injured in Edo State.

As reported on Friday, January 16, by The Punch, Benjamin Hundeyin, the national spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), detailed the harrowing incident on his official X handle, while reacting to a viral video of the suspect’s eventual arrest.

