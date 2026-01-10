Former Kaduna Information Commissioner Muhammad Sani Bello had resigned from the All Progressives Congress and formally joined ADC

Muhammad Sani Bello, a former Kaduna State Commissioner for Information and one time Director General of the Senator Uba Sani Campaign Council, has ended his membership of the All Progressives Congress and pitched his tent with the African Democratic Congress.

Bello, widely known as Mainan Zazzau, confirmed the move in a letter dated January 7, 2026, addressed to the APC chairman in Dogarawa Ward.

Muhammad Sani Bello, popularly known as Mainan Zazzau, during a public engagement in Kaduna. Photo: FB/InsideBauchi

Source: Facebook

In the letter, he formally notified the party of his decision to leave, saying:

“This is to let you know of my decision to withdraw my membership of the APC with immediate effect.”

He also thanked the party for the period of collaboration:

“I wish to place on record my appreciation for the mutually beneficial relationship that we have shared during my membership of the party.”

Former commissioner switches political platform

Bello is regarded as a close ally of former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai. He played a key role in the 2023 governorship election as campaign director for Senator Uba Sani and later served as the state’s information commissioner before leaving office.

Shortly after his defection, the African Democratic Congress named him a member of its Constitution Review Committee. The appointment comes as the party steps up internal restructuring ahead of the 2027 general election.

Bello, a close ally of Nasir El-Rufai, signs documents following his defection to the ADC. Photo: InsideBauchi

Source: Facebook

ADC Expands Ranks Ahead 2027

Bello’s political journey has included several party movements. He joined the APC in 2018 after exiting the Peoples Democratic Party, where he once sought the governorship ticket in Kaduna State. At the time, he said he had consulted widely across political platforms before settling for the APC.

The News Agency of Nigeria had earlier reported that he left the PDP on November 12 over what he described as lingering mistrust between himself and the party’s state leadership, as well as its governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru.

His latest decision adds to the shifting political alignments in Kaduna as parties position themselves for future electoral contests.

