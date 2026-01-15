More Rivers State lawmakers shifted from impeachment to a conditional call for reconciliation

The APC and traditional rulers intervened to mediate the feud between Governor Fubara and the Assembly

Governor Fubara reached out to the House leadership and halted inflammatory public statements

Moves toward de-escalation are gaining ground in the Rivers State political crisis, as more lawmakers distance themselves from a full-scale impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and instead call for a negotiated settlement.

Two members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Barile Nwakoh and Emilia Amadi, on Tuesday, January 13, appealed to their colleagues to consider a conditional withdrawal of the impeachment process.

Their intervention followed similar appeals earlier made by Minority Leader Sylvanus Nwankwo and Peter Abbey, who had urged the Assembly to temper its actions with restraint.

Lawmakers push conditional reconciliation

Nwakoh and Amadi acknowledged that the governor and his deputy may have breached constitutional provisions. They said, however, that appeals from respected leaders and concerned citizens deserved careful consideration.

The lawmakers made it clear that their call for reconciliation did not amount to a rejection of the impeachment notice already signed by 26 members of the Assembly.

According to them, any political solution must be tied to firm assurances from the governor to conduct state affairs strictly in line with the Constitution. They said respect for existing agreements remained central to rebuilding trust between the executive and the legislature.

Their appeal came amid growing behind-the-scenes consultations aimed at calming tensions in the state, which has witnessed weeks of political strain linked to the rift between Fubara and his predecessor, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Party, elders step in

The All Progressives Congress, to which the governor and the majority of lawmakers belong, has also stepped into the crisis. A member of the party’s National Working Committee said the intervention was intended to prevent further damage to the party’s internal cohesion and avert a deepening split among its elected officials.

Sources within the party said discussions were ongoing and could lead to the Assembly suspending impeachment proceedings in favour of dialogue.

Traditional rulers in Rivers State have equally moved to mediate. The Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers constituted a nine-member reconciliation committee to engage all parties and work toward a peaceful resolution. The council appealed to political supporters and the public to moderate their comments and avoid actions capable of heightening tensions.

Signals from the governor

Fubara has also taken steps viewed by insiders as conciliatory. Sources said he reached out to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, to explore pathways to reconciliation. He reportedly directed members of his political camp to stop public attacks and refrain from statements that could inflame the situation.

The governor and his deputy were served impeachment notices last week over allegations of gross misconduct and were given seven days to respond.

The allegations include claims of constitutional violations and failure to adhere to earlier agreements reached under the supervision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fubara, lawmakers at loggerheads again

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that barely two months after the suspension of emergency rule in Rivers state and the reinstatement of democratic structures, tensions resurfaced between Governor Fubara and members of the state House of Assembly led by Amaewhule.

During its 31st legislative sitting, the House condemned the vandalisation of property at the Township School in Port Harcourt and other schools across Rivers state. Lawmakers lamented the alleged decayed infrastructure in public primary and secondary schools and accused the executive arm of doing little to address the situation.

