England manager Thomas Tuchel has reacted to the three Lions' narrow 1-0 win against New Zealand on Saturday, June 6

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane scored the decisive goal in the additional time during the first-half

The Three Lions have been drawn in Group L alongside Ghana, Croatia and Panama, with their World Cup campaign set to begin on June 17

Thomas Tuchel has reacted to England's hard-fought 1-0 victory over New Zealand in their first pre-World Cup friendly at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, June 6.

A first-half goal from captain Harry Kane proved enough to secure the win, ending England's two-match winless run ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring during the international friendly match against New Zealand at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo by: Bradley Collyer/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Three Lions dominated possession throughout the encounter but found it difficult to break down a disciplined New Zealand side.

The All Whites remained compact defensively and posed a threat on the counterattack whenever opportunities arose.

England eventually broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time. In the 45+3rd minute, Djed Spence delivered a superb cross from the right flank, which Kane met with a powerful header that beat goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

The Bayern Munich striker's goal ultimately separated the two teams in a closely contested match that produced few clear-cut chances, per The Guardian.

Tuchel unhappy despite win

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has expressed dissatisfaction with the result of this side in their pre-World Cup friendly.

According to Sky Sports, the German tactician explained that the players played outside their positions in the first half of the encounter.

Thomas Tuchel is not happy with England's performance despite winning against New Zealand. Photo by: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA.

Source: Getty Images

The former Chelsea manager noted that the players were not in their respective positions, which contributed to the pace of the match. He said:

“I’m not super-happy about it. I like the second half more than the first half. We played more from our positions and that’s why we played with more speed and off the ball we played with a bit more bite.

“That slowed our game down and made it difficult for the counterpress because we were not in the positions that we wanted to be when we started attacking. That’s basically the story of the match.”

Tuchel questions England's approach

Thomas Tuchel admitted that England relied too heavily on long balls during the victory over New Zealand, revealing that the approach was not part of the team's preparation.

The former Paris Saint-Germain manager noted that, despite securing the win, the match exposed areas that need improvement before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tuchel added that the performance provided valuable lessons for his squad and helped identify weaknesses that must be addressed ahead of the tournament. He said:

“We played a lot of long balls, we played a lot of long passes. That was not part of training in the last four days.”

“But it’s good that we’re exposed because that’s why we’re here. We wanted it that way and we need to get used to it because it will come at some point.”

Tuchel salutes Arsenal's historic Premier League win

Legit.ng earlier reported that England manager Thomas Tuchel has paid tribute to Arsenal's remarkable season, insisting the club should be proud of their achievements despite the heartbreak of losing the UEFA Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain.

The German coach reserved special praise for the Gunners after they ended a 22-year wait for Premier League glory.

Source: Legit.ng