The impeachment process against Rivers state Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy , Ngozi Odu , has suffered a fresh setback following the withdrawal of two additional lawmakers

The members cited appeals from respected leaders and stakeholders, urging restraint and dialogue to preserve peace and stability in the state

With the latest withdrawals, four out of the 26 lawmakers who initially endorsed the notice of alleged gross misconduct have now distanced themselves from the impeachment process

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The impeachment move against Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, has continued to lose momentum as two additional members of the State House of Assembly formally withdrew their support for the process

The members cited the need for peace and political stability in the state.

Barile Nwakoh, who represents Khana Constituency I, and Emilia Amadi of Obio/Akpor Constituency II, announced their decision barely 48 hours after two other lawmakers distanced themselves from the impeachment notice.

Why lawmakers changed their position

According to Channels TV, the legislators said their change of position followed interventions by respected leaders and stakeholders who appealed for restraint and dialogue amid the deepening political crisis in Rivers State.

Although both lawmakers maintained that the governor and his deputy may have breached certain constitutional provisions, they stressed that pursuing impeachment at this stage could further inflame tensions and destabilise governance in the state.

They called on their colleagues to prioritise peaceful engagement and explore alternative mechanisms for resolving the ongoing political impasse.

With the latest development, four out of the 26 lawmakers who initially endorsed the notice of alleged gross misconduct have now withdrawn from the impeachment process, signalling growing unease within the Assembly over the direction of the political confrontation.

The withdrawals have also strengthened calls from within and outside the legislature for reconciliation rather than escalation.

Rivers Assembly to reconvene on Thursday

The Rivers State House of Assembly is expected to reconvene plenary on January 15, 2026, as attention shifts to how the leadership of the House will manage the widening divisions and determine the next steps on the matter.

Earlier, the Minority Leader of the House, Sylvanus Nwankwo, who represents Omuma Constituency, alongside Peter Abbey of Degema Constituency, had publicly announced their withdrawal from the impeachment move during a press briefing in Port Harcourt.

They urged their colleagues to halt the process and warned that prolonged political tension could undermine governance and development in the state.

The unfolding developments suggest a shifting mood within the Assembly, as pressure mounts on lawmakers to de-escalate the crisis and find a political solution that preserves stability in Rivers State.

Two lawmakers earlier withdrew

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rivers' political crisis has taken a fresh dimension as two lawmakers from the State House of Assembly backed out from the move by the assembly to sack Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who was earlier served the notice of impeachment by the legislators amid outburst with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The lawmakers, Hon. Sylvanus Nwankwo, the representative of Omuma State Constituency and the Minority Leader of the Assembly, along with Hon. Peter Abbey from Degema State Constituency, announced their backing out at a press conference on Monday, January 12.

Fubara yet to receive impeachment notice

Meanwhile, Rivers governor Siminalayi Fubara is yet to receive any formal impeachment notice despite proceedings initiated by lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike.

According to a source, two legislators withdrew from the plot and urged colleagues to suspend the move and seek a peaceful resolution.

