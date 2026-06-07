Nollywood icon Nkem Owoh shared details of how his acting career started unexpectedly

The veteran actor opened up on how his colleagues pushed him in front of the camera

He reflected on fame, freedom, and why real talent can never be replaced by social media fame

Famous Nollywood comic actor Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia, has revealed that his journey into acting was never part of his original plan, describing it as an “accident.”

Speaking during a recent podcast on Selah Meditate, the veteran entertainer explained that he initially wanted to work behind the scenes as a scriptwriter.

Nkem Owoh reveals his unexpected path to fame. Credit: @nkemowoh

Source: Instagram

However, his natural flair for comedy caught the attention of colleagues, who encouraged him to step in front of the camera.

“My coming in front of the camera was just, should I call it an accident,” Owoh recalled. “I was writing, writing, writing behind the scenes where they were shooting and recording. People kept telling me, ‘Come in front of the camera because you’re making people laugh behind the camera.’ With much pressure, I came in front of the camera, and I saw that people were buying it. That’s how things started.”

According to him, his first taste of performance came in the 1980s when a television program on ATV gave him a seven‑minute slot to do stand‑up comedy.

That moment marked the beginning of a career that would later make him one of Nollywood’s most beloved comic figures.

Reflecting on the challenges of fame, Owoh admitted that the hardest thing acting took away from him was his freedom.

“A lot of people want to be celebrities, but they only see the plus side. They don’t know the minus of being a celebrity,” he said.

When asked about the impact of social media on Nollywood, the actor dismissed the idea that online skits could replace real talent.

“There is no way social media film can replace real talent,” he insisted.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng reported that Nkem Owoh recalled how his family lost one of his brothers, Bartholomew Owoh, during the Buhari regime.

The late Owoh was arrested in the 1980s at the age of 26 for attempting to move substances out of the country. He was jailed, although the offence was not punishable by death and was bailable. The offence was also said to have been committed before Buhari assumed power.

However, after Buhari came into power through a military coup, a decree was introduced stating that drug-related offences could attract the death penalty by firing squad.

Bartholomew was later among three inmates whose lives were taken publicly by firing squad at Kirikiri Prison, Lagos.

In the recording, the actor said it was a painful time for his family, noting that he was working with the Anambra State Television at that period.

Speaking further, the veteran said he was deeply hurt by the incident, adding that the decree was applied retroactively by the government.

The untold story behind Nkem Owoh’s rise to stardom. Photo credit@nkemowoh

Source: Instagram

According to Nkem Owoh, his brother did not commit the offence during Buhari’s administration but before it. However, the law introduced after the takeover still affected those already convicted.

Nkem Owoh announces 70th birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nkem Owoh shared a post about his preparation for his 70th birthday in style to the joy of his fans.

The movie star ushered in the new month of February by excitedly announcing his birthday.

Several social media users reacted to the news as they gushed over the Osuofia In London’s star’s big day.

Source: Legit.ng