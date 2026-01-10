Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Fubara: Did Lawmakers Withdraw Impeachment Notice? Rivers Assembly Opens Up
Politics

Fubara: Did Lawmakers Withdraw Impeachment Notice? Rivers Assembly Opens Up

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Rivers State Assembly has continued impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Deputy Ngozi Odu amid social media rumours
  • Chairman, House Committee of Information, Petitions and Complaints, Enemi Alabo George, stated that the ongoing process aligns with the Nigerian Constitution
  • The Rivers Assembly dismissed misinformation, emphasising commitment to uphold democracy and constitutional duties

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - The Rivers State House of Assembly on Friday, January 9, confirmed that impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, are still ongoing.

The Cable reported the Assembly’s statement.

Rivers State House of Assembly confirms that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s impeachment process is ongoing and has not been suspended.
The Rivers State House of Assembly assures Nigerians that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s impeachment process remains active. Photos credit: @PH_Socials
Source: Twitter

Fubara's impeachment process not suspended

The Assembly led by the Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, on Thursday, January 8, began the process of removing the governor and deputy, levelling eight allegations against them.

Read also

Rivers elders send message to lawmakers over impeachment proceedings against Fubara

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

However, rumours surfaced on social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), on Friday, January 9, 2026, that the Assembly had halted the impeachment proceedings.

Impeachment process against Fubara ongoing

Reacting, the chairman, House Committee of Information, Petitions and Complaints, Enemi Alabo George, in a statement on Friday, January 9, insisted that the proceedings were in progress.

Daily Trust quoted George as saying:

“As we all know, it is the House of Assembly that is empowered by the Constitution to stand by the people and stop infractions on the Constitution by the Governor, Deputy Governor or any other officer of the Rivers State Government, so we remain duty-bound in this regard.
“We are aware that certain persons and media platforms are at it again to misinform the public, particularly to the effect that the process has been halted or discontinued. Some are trending false narratives to cause disaffection between the House and well-meaning Nigerians.

Read also

Wike vs Fubara: Sources disclose actual causes of new crisis in Rivers

“Therefore, with the leave of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, I call on all and sundry to disregard their antics, as their actions have already failed."
Heightened political tension in Rivers State as a new impeachment move against Governor Siminalayi Fubara raises concerns about governance and stability.
Fresh impeachment move against Governor Siminalayi Fubara ignites political tension in Rivers State. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara
Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that the fresh impeachment move against Governor Fubara has further heightened political tension, raising concerns over governance and stability in the oil-rich state.

Mixed reactions trailed the Rivers State House of Assembly's decision.

Per Guardian, some Rivers residents have described the impeachment move as “the last card” available to the 26 lawmakers, arguing that the odds appear stacked against them following Governor Fubara’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his perceived alignment with President Bola Tinubu.

Others, however, believe the development signals that the governor and his deputy may be nearing the end of their tenure, insisting that once impeachment proceedings formally commence, political survival becomes increasingly uncertain.

Read more on Siminalayi Fubara:

Read also

Rivers assembly gives tight condition to Tinubu to stop Fubara's impeachment

Rivers: Senator Nwogu slams Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Governor Fubara faced mounting pressure, a former National Assembly member, Senator Olaka Nwogu, said that all agreements with the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, intended to resolve the state’s political crisis “were flouted by the governor at one time or another."

Nwogu, who stated that he was part of a major meeting in 2025, Nwogu faulted the Rivers governor's integrity.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
APCNyesom WikeRivers StatePort Harcourt
Hot:
Tito martinez Victor osimhen Lexi2legits Olivia casta Abby berner