Port Harcourt, Rivers State - The Rivers State House of Assembly on Friday, January 9, confirmed that impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, are still ongoing.

The Cable reported the Assembly’s statement.

Fubara's impeachment process not suspended

The Assembly led by the Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, on Thursday, January 8, began the process of removing the governor and deputy, levelling eight allegations against them.

However, rumours surfaced on social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), on Friday, January 9, 2026, that the Assembly had halted the impeachment proceedings.

Impeachment process against Fubara ongoing

Reacting, the chairman, House Committee of Information, Petitions and Complaints, Enemi Alabo George, in a statement on Friday, January 9, insisted that the proceedings were in progress.

Daily Trust quoted George as saying:

“As we all know, it is the House of Assembly that is empowered by the Constitution to stand by the people and stop infractions on the Constitution by the Governor, Deputy Governor or any other officer of the Rivers State Government, so we remain duty-bound in this regard.

“We are aware that certain persons and media platforms are at it again to misinform the public, particularly to the effect that the process has been halted or discontinued. Some are trending false narratives to cause disaffection between the House and well-meaning Nigerians.

“Therefore, with the leave of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, I call on all and sundry to disregard their antics, as their actions have already failed."

Legit.ng reports that the fresh impeachment move against Governor Fubara has further heightened political tension, raising concerns over governance and stability in the oil-rich state.

Mixed reactions trailed the Rivers State House of Assembly's decision.

Per Guardian, some Rivers residents have described the impeachment move as “the last card” available to the 26 lawmakers, arguing that the odds appear stacked against them following Governor Fubara’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his perceived alignment with President Bola Tinubu.

Others, however, believe the development signals that the governor and his deputy may be nearing the end of their tenure, insisting that once impeachment proceedings formally commence, political survival becomes increasingly uncertain.

