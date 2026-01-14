Former Ekiti state governor Ayo Fayose has criticised Governor Siminalayi Fubara ’ s claim of being the political leader of the APC in Rivers State

Fayose compared Rivers' politics to Lagos, insisting that President Bola Tinubu, not Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, remains the real political power holder in the state.

He described the emergency rule in Rivers as a political lifeline for Fubara, saying it saved him from impeachment and offered an opportunity for political reflection.

Former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, has criticised Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, over his conduct within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayose draws comparisons between Fubara’s political posture and that of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu under President Bola Tinubu.

Fayose made the remarks on Tuesday while appearing on Arise Television, where he questioned Fubara’s recent declaration of himself as the political “number one” of the APC in Rivers state.

According to Fayose, political leadership within a state does not automatically rest with the sitting governor, particularly when a dominant national figure is present.

Fayose cites Lagos example

He cited Lagos state as an example, arguing that despite being governor, Sanwo-Olu cannot claim political supremacy due to President Tinubu’s longstanding influence in the state.

He said such authority clearly resides with Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, whose political grip remains firm.

Fayose referenced the recent impeachment and reinstatement of the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, describing the episode as proof of Tinubu’s overriding influence.

“The president that I know hates ingratitude. He controls Lagos from the palms of his hands. The speaker was impeached and another person took over, yet without saying a word, the system restored that speaker,” Fayose said.

He added that the reversal was a direct response to what was perceived as an affront to Tinubu’s authority.

“Will you tell me Sanwo-Olu is the leader in Lagos? Let him come out and say he is the leader. Some things are said for aesthetics. Don’t let it get to your head,” he stated.

Emergency rule in Rivers, a political lifeline for Fubara

Fayose also described the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers state as a political lifeline for Governor Fubara, arguing that it prevented his imminent removal from office.

According to him, Fubara would have become politically irrelevant if impeachment had gone through.

“The emergency rule was a win-win situation for Governor Fubara. By now, he would have been history. Once you are impeached, you are out and cannot contest again,” Fayose said.

He further noted that President Tinubu’s intervention had created an opportunity for Fubara to reflect and learn politically, drawing parallels with his own experience after his first term as Ekiti governor.

“If you read Tinubu’s political history, he took Governor Fubara to the cleaners. It is time for Fubara to learn, the way I learnt after my first tenure,” he added.

Fayose’s comments come amid a prolonged political standoff between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, over control of Rivers State’s political structure.

In December 2025, Fubara defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC. During the flag-off of the Rivers Airport Bypass Project on December 12, he publicly pledged loyalty to the ruling party and President Tinubu, declaring himself “number one” in the APC in the state.

Wike, however, dismissed the claim, insisting that the APC leadership does not operate on statewide numbering.

“There is nothing like 001 in the state. You register in your ward and local government. Leadership is not by position but by influence,” Wike said

