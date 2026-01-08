Kano lawmakers said internal court battles within the NNPP had made it politically unsafe for Governor Abba Yusuf and other elected officials to remain in the party

The Assembly warned that unresolved leadership disputes could invalidate future nominations, citing the Supreme Court ruling that cost a party its victories in Zamfara

Legislators confirmed they had engaged Governor Yusuf and Rabiu Kwankwaso on a possible strategic defection to a more stable political platform

Kano lawmakers have opened up on growing talks about Governor Abba Yusuf’s possible exit from the New Nigeria People’s Party, linking the move to unresolved legal battles threatening the party’s stability.

The majority leader of the Kano state House of Assembly, Lawan Hussaini, said remaining in the NNPP carries political risks for the governor and other elected officials as court disputes continue to divide the party’s leadership.

Governor Abba Yusuf during a public engagement in Kano State. Photo: FB/KabirYusuf

Source: Facebook

Legal disputes threaten NNPP stability

Hussaini, who represents Dala constituency, told journalists that the NNPP is weighed down by a leadership crisis that could weaken the legitimacy of its candidates ahead of future elections. He pointed to a standing court judgement that recognises only one faction of the party, creating uncertainty over whose authority prevails.

“There is an existing court judgement that recognises a specific faction of the NNPP,” he said.

“We cannot remain in the party and risk a repetition of the legal disaster that occurred in Zamfara State.

“This is why there are growing calls for Governor Abba Yusuf and our leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) or another stable political platform.”

Assembly engages governor, party leader

The lawmaker disclosed that members of the House are holding consultations with the governor and Kwankwaso to find common ground on a strategic exit if the legal impasse persists.

He warned that prolonged internal disputes could open the door for court rulings that invalidate party nominations, even after candidates secure victory at the polls.

Hussaini recalled the 2019 elections in Zamfara, where a party lost all its wins because its primaries were declared invalid by the Supreme Court. The ruling court had held that the party technically fielded no candidates, leading to the transfer of power to rival contenders who met constitutional requirements.

Yusuf's expected defection has been stalled due to his loyalty to godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso. Photo: FB/KabirYusuf

Source: Facebook

He said the Assembly is keen to prevent a similar scenario in Kano, where mandates could be lost despite electoral success.

Sources within the political circle indicate that Governor Yusuf’s planned defection, earlier expected in early January, has been postponed to allow wider consultations among key stakeholders. The delay is intended to build consensus and ensure that any decision taken protects the political future of elected officials and their supporters.

Kwankwaso 'plotting to join APC' with Kano governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that talk around a possible defection by Kano state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and his mentor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to the All Progressives Congress is growing louder, even though no formal confirmation has emerged.

Political watchers believe the development could reset the balance of power in the state as preparations quietly begin for the 2027 race.

