Breaking: Kano Governor Yusuf Meets Kwankwaso, Tinubu Secretly, Details Emerge
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has reportedly met with his political godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso, at his residence on Miller Road, Kano, on Tuesday, January 6
Following the Kano meeting, the governor jetted to France on Friday to meet with President Bola Tinubu.
According to Daily Nigeria, it was gathered that the governor sought to see his godfather to make a final push for convincing him to join the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as allegedly directed by the president.
