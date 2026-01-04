Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, is reportedly planning to defect to the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 election

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), reacted, expressing surprise and disappointment

The presidential hopeful added that Governor Yusuf failed to consult him or provide a clear reason for the move

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano State - The leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement and ex-Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has urged the state Governor and his protégé, Abba Kabir Yusuf, to relinquish the governorship if he wants to leave the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

As reported by Daily Trust on Saturday, January 3, Kwankwaso spoke while addressing supporters and stakeholders in Kano, amid growing speculations and realignments within the state’s political space, particularly over calls for the NNPP-led government to align with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kwankwaso tells Kano Governor to step down if leaving NNPP amid speculated political shake-up. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso tells Yusuf to drop governorship

In a strongly worded statement, the former governor challenged calls for Kano’s governor to defect ahead of the 2027 elections, warning that such a move would strip the movement of its only executive stronghold.

Trust Radio quoted Kwankwaso as saying:

“If you have 30 governors, why must you take Kano State governor? Is he yours? He is the only one left for us in the Government House."

Kwankwaso added:

“Those instigating him (Governor Yusuf) to go should tell him to drop the governorship for us and go, since the governorship is not meant for only one person."

Kano: Political rift deepens ahead 2027 election

Legit.ng reports that the political landscape in Kano State is currently experiencing a tremor due to the purported rift between Governor Yusuf and his political godfather, Kwankwaso, following the planned defection of the governor.

Insiders said Yusuf may be seeking to “liberate” himself from Kwankwaso’s perceived overbearing influence.

Tensions rise in Rabiu Kwankwaso’s camp over Kano governor, Abba Yusuf’s rumoured APC defection ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

By joining the APC, Yusuf would align himself directly with the federal government, potentially securing the resources and “federal might” necessary to contest the 2027 elections without relying solely on Kwankwaso’s machinery.

The NNPP currently governs only Kano State. If the governor, his cabinet, the state and federal legislators defect to the APC, the NNPP risks losing its only major power base in Nigeria, effectively rendering Kwankwaso a leader without a governing territory ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

Read more Kano news:

Kwankwaso denies party defection rumours

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kwankwaso denied reports and public claims suggesting that he or any members of the group plan to join another political party.

The clarification was made in a communique issued following an extensive meeting of the movement, held at Amana Hall, Kwankwasiyya House, Miller Road, Kano. The communique was signed by Magaji Mato, the national legal adviser of the NNPP and chairman of the Rano Caucus.

Source: Legit.ng