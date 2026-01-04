2027 Election: New Twist as Kwankwaso Tells Kano's Yusuf to Drop Governorship Amid APC Rumours
- Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, is reportedly planning to defect to the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 election
- Rabiu Kwankwaso, the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), reacted, expressing surprise and disappointment
- The presidential hopeful added that Governor Yusuf failed to consult him or provide a clear reason for the move
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Kano, Kano State - The leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement and ex-Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has urged the state Governor and his protégé, Abba Kabir Yusuf, to relinquish the governorship if he wants to leave the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).
As reported by Daily Trust on Saturday, January 3, Kwankwaso spoke while addressing supporters and stakeholders in Kano, amid growing speculations and realignments within the state’s political space, particularly over calls for the NNPP-led government to align with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Kwankwaso tells Yusuf to drop governorship
In a strongly worded statement, the former governor challenged calls for Kano’s governor to defect ahead of the 2027 elections, warning that such a move would strip the movement of its only executive stronghold.
Trust Radio quoted Kwankwaso as saying:
“If you have 30 governors, why must you take Kano State governor? Is he yours? He is the only one left for us in the Government House."
Kwankwaso added:
“Those instigating him (Governor Yusuf) to go should tell him to drop the governorship for us and go, since the governorship is not meant for only one person."
Kano: Political rift deepens ahead 2027 election
Legit.ng reports that the political landscape in Kano State is currently experiencing a tremor due to the purported rift between Governor Yusuf and his political godfather, Kwankwaso, following the planned defection of the governor.
Insiders said Yusuf may be seeking to “liberate” himself from Kwankwaso’s perceived overbearing influence.
By joining the APC, Yusuf would align himself directly with the federal government, potentially securing the resources and “federal might” necessary to contest the 2027 elections without relying solely on Kwankwaso’s machinery.
The NNPP currently governs only Kano State. If the governor, his cabinet, the state and federal legislators defect to the APC, the NNPP risks losing its only major power base in Nigeria, effectively rendering Kwankwaso a leader without a governing territory ahead of the 2027 presidential race.
Read more Kano news:
- Kano Hisbah arrests masquerader, 20 others in fresh night raid
- Kano farmers decry Tinubu's govt’s neglect: "Fertilisers are too expensive"
Kwankwaso denies party defection rumours
Legit.ng earlier reported that Kwankwaso denied reports and public claims suggesting that he or any members of the group plan to join another political party.
The clarification was made in a communique issued following an extensive meeting of the movement, held at Amana Hall, Kwankwasiyya House, Miller Road, Kano. The communique was signed by Magaji Mato, the national legal adviser of the NNPP and chairman of the Rano Caucus.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.