Nigeria’s democracy had repeatedly witnessed bitter clashes between governors and their political godfathers

The latest crisis in Rivers State showed how alliances forged during elections could quickly unravel once power shifted

Similar disputes in Kano, Edo and Rivers revealed a recurring pattern of rivalry shaping political outcomes across the country

Political disputes between sitting governors and their political godfathers had become a familiar pattern in Nigeria’s democracy. Alliances formed during elections often collapsed soon after power changed hands, reshaping political structures and fuelling rivalries.

Recent events in Rivers State highlighted how quickly such relationships could unravel.

Rivers state political crisis

Governor Siminalayi Fubara was inaugurated on Monday, May 29, 2023, but within five months tensions surfaced.

On Sunday, October 29, 2023, reports stated that the Rivers State House of Assembly complex was set ablaze amid rumours of an impeachment plot. By Monday, October 30, the governor visited the complex to inspect the damage, escalating the crisis further.

The matter returned to the spotlight during plenary on Thursday, January 8, 2026, presided over by Speaker Martin Amaewhule. Majority Leader Major Jack read out allegations of gross misconduct against Fubara, relying on Section 188 of the Nigerian Constitution.

The charges included:

- Demolition of the Assembly Complex

- Extra-budgetary spending

- Withholding funds for the Assembly Service Commission

- Refusal to obey the Supreme Court on financial autonomy

- Appointment of officials without Assembly screening

Twenty-six lawmakers signed the impeachment notice. Speaker Amaewhule announced that the governor would be served within seven days.

He observed that Fubara had not presented a budget since the lifting of the state of emergency and questioned how funds were being spent, noting that the 2025 budget approved under the Sole Administrator was still in operation. He also accused the governor of appointing officials without legislative confirmation.

Kwankwaso vs Ganduje in Kano state

Former Kano State governor Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and his successor Abdullahi Ganduje were once close allies. Ganduje served twice as Kwankwaso’s deputy, and their alliance strengthened when Kwankwaso was Minister of Defence between 2003 and 2007.

Their relationship soured after Ganduje assumed office in 2015. Kwankwaso’s loyalists alleged exclusion from key positions, sparking rivalry. The fallout influenced the 2019 governorship election, where Kwankwaso-backed candidate Kabiru Abba Yusuf lost under what many described as “controversial circumstances.”

The rivalry continued into the 2023 election, with Kwankwaso supporting Yusuf and Ganduje backing Nasir Yusuf Gawuna. Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) initially declared Yusuf winner, the tribunal later annulled the result, leading to appeals.

Obaseki vs Oshiomhole in Edo state

Former Edo State governor Godwin Obaseki also experienced a bitter fallout with his predecessor and mentor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole. Obaseki, once a key member of Oshiomhole’s cabinet, won the 2016 election with his support under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The relationship broke down when Obaseki defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after being disqualified from APC primaries. Reports suggested Oshiomhole played a role in the disqualification and backed Osagie Ize-Iyamu. Despite this, Obaseki secured re-election, marking a decisive break from his former mentor.

Odili vs Amaechi in Rivers state

Former Rivers State governor Dr Peter Odili publicly expressed regret in 2014 for supporting Rotimi Amaechi’s rise to power. Odili accused Amaechi of dismantling the political structures built by PDP founding fathers once he became governor in 2007.

Reflecting on his support, Odili stated: “With all the best intentions, we supported his political career and ambition. We thought we did what was best for the state. One thing is clear, we have accepted our mistake and we are determined to correct it in 2015.”

Amaechi’s actions reshaped Rivers politics and paved the way for Odili’s alliance with Nyesom Wike, who later became governor.

Reports showed that political fallouts between governors and their godfathers had become a defining feature of Nigeria’s democracy.

From Rivers to Kano and Edo, alliances forged during elections often collapsed once power shifted, reshaping political landscapes and fuelling rivalries that continued to influence subsequent elections.

