Nigerian Air Force officers met with United States officials and Bell Textron in San Diego to accelerate the delivery of 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters for counterterrorism operations

The programme management review assessed logistics, timelines, and budget compliance while reinforcing defence cooperation between Nigeria and the United States

Air Marshal Sunday Aneke said the acquisition would strengthen precision strike capacity and improve operational readiness across high-risk security zones

Nigeria’s effort to strengthen its air combat capacity against insurgent groups has moved forward as senior officers of the Nigerian Air Force held high-level talks with United States officials and representatives of Bell Textron to accelerate the delivery of 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters.

The platforms are expected to improve the country’s ability to respond to terrorism and violent criminal activity across multiple regions.

The Programme Management Review meeting was led by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, and held in San Diego, California, from January 5 to 6, 2026. Discussions centred on the current status of the procurement programme, logistical planning, and steps required to keep delivery within approved timelines and costs.

FG-US talks focus on delivery timelines

According to the Nigerian Air Force spokesperson, Ehimen Ejodame, the engagement reviewed progress on the project while resolving operational bottlenecks that could delay deployment. He said the objective was to ensure the helicopters are delivered as scheduled and integrated smoothly into existing operational structures.

“In a strategic move to enhance operational capacity, the meeting was aimed at fast-tracking the acquisition of 12 AH-1Z helicopters, aligned with the CAS’s philosophy of building a highly motivated, professional, and mission-ready force capable of delivering decisive airpower effects in synergy with ground forces,” the statement said.

Aneke thanked the United States Government and Bell Textron for their cooperation and openness throughout the process. He described the programme as more than a routine equipment upgrade.

“This acquisition reflects the enduring defence cooperation between Nigeria and the United States and underscores our shared responsibility for regional and global security,” he said.

The air chief assured that the Air Force would deploy all necessary measures to secure prompt delivery. He also called on the programme team to remain adaptive and focused on meeting operational standards.

Aneke acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s continued backing of the service.

Helicopters expected to boost operations

The AH-1Z helicopters are designed to enhance precision strike capability, provide close support for ground troops, and reduce unintended damage during operations. Military planners believe the aircraft will raise mission readiness and improve response times in high-risk zones.

Nigeria’s plan to purchase the helicopters, valued at about $455m, received approval from the United States government in April 2022 through the Defence Security Cooperation Agency. Bell Textron was awarded the production and delivery contract on March 12, 2024.

The meeting took place within the context of broader security collaboration between both countries.

During the Christmas period, U.S. forces carried out airstrikes in Sokoto State against Islamic State-linked militants operating with the Lakurawa group and local armed networks. Nigerian forces are now expected to take the lead in follow-up operations, while the United States provides intelligence support.

Wider security cooperation context

The Sokoto operation followed earlier diplomatic disagreements over claims of religious persecution, which Nigerian authorities rejected. Relations have since improved, with analysts noting increased reconnaissance activity linked to joint security objectives.

For Nigeria, the helicopter acquisition forms part of a long-term strategy to counter Boko Haram factions, Islamic State affiliates, and armed bandit groups that have sustained attacks on civilians, security personnel, and infrastructure in the North-East and North-West for more than a decade.

Aneke reaffirmed the Air Force’s commitment to neutralising criminal and extremist threats while maintaining professional standards and public confidence. He said the programme represents a major step toward building a more capable force prepared for evolving security challenges and regional stability.

