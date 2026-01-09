NCC and CBN has issed a new directive to teleco providers including MTN, Glo, Airtel and other on failed airtime and data transaction

A central monitoring dashboard will now track failed transactions and identify responsible parties

The framework will ensure that customers are refunded easily and other challenges

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have unveiled a new framework designed to address consumer complaints arising from failed airtime and data purchases due to network downtimes, system glitches, or human error.

Nnenna Ukoha, Head of Public Affairs at the NCC, announced the framework on Thursday, January 8, saying the initiative aligns with the consumer-focused objectives of both regulators.

Under the new framework, subscribers who are debited for airtime or data purchases but do not receive value are entitled to an automatic refund within 30 seconds, except in pending transactions, which can take up to 24 hours.

Operators are also required to notify consumers via SMS of the success or failure of every transaction.

The framework addresses issues such as erroneous recharges to ported lines, wrong purchases, or payments sent to incorrect phone numbers.

30 seconds to refund customers

She noted that the framework was developed following several months of consultations involving the NCC, CBN, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Value Added Service (VAS) providers, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), and other stakeholders.

According to the statement, the framework comes in response to the increasing incidence of failed transactions, where subscribers were debited but did not receive airtime or data, often facing delays in resolution, Punch reports.

The statement said:

“The Framework represents a unified position by both the telecommunications and financial sectors on addressing such complaints.

"It identifies and tackles the root causes of failed airtime and data transactions, including instances where bank accounts are debited without successful delivery of services.

"It also prescribes an enforceable Service Level Agreement (SLA) for MNOs and DMBs, clearly outlining the roles and responsibilities of each stakeholder in the transaction and resolution process."

Dashboard to check failed transactions

Also, Freda Bruce-Bennett, Director of Consumer Affairs at the NCC, added that the framework establishes a Central Monitoring Dashboard to be jointly hosted by the NCC and CBN.

The dashboard will allow regulators to track failed transactions, monitor responsible parties, and enforce SLA compliance in real time.

She said:

“Failed top-ups rank among the top three consumer complaints, and in line with our commitment to resolving these priority issues, we were determined to implement a solution in the shortest possible time."

Bruce-Bennett noted that, even before final approval, MNOs and banks have collectively refunded over ₦10 billion to affected customers. Implementation of the framework is expected to commence on March 1, 2026, following final regulatory approvals and technical integration by all MNOs, VAS providers, and DMBs.

