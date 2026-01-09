President Bola Tinubu has been told that the only condition to stop the impeachment proceedings of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State Assembly

Enemi George, the spokesperson of the State House of Assembly, stated that only a constitutional change was the condition to halt the governor's impeachment proceedings

The lawmakers accuse Governor Fubara and Deputy Odu of gross misconduct and financial irregularities, and that impeachment notices will be served to him within seven days by the Assembly

The Rivers State House of Assembly has given a tough condition to President Bola Tinubu should he want to intervene in the political crisis and stop the impeachment proceedings of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Enemi George, the spokesperson of the assembly maintained that there is no going back on the move to sack the governor, adding that he has been making the same error repeatedly despite the president's intervention.

Rivers Assembly tells President Bola Tinubu that only constitutional change can stop Siminalayi Fubara's impeachment Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

According to George, who spoke in an interview on TVC on Thursday, January 8, the only move that can make President Tinubu stop the impeachment process is to change the constitution of the country, and if that is not done, the governor will be impeached.

Earlier in the day, Legit.ng reported that the political climate in Rivers State shifted sharply as members of the state’s House of Assembly began impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu. The lawmakers accused both leaders of gross misconduct, citing breaches of constitutional duties and financial irregularities.

Allegations against Governor Siminalayi Fubara

During plenary, which was presided over by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, the Majority Leader of the House, Major Jack, read out a notice of allegations against Governor Fubara. Jack stated that the charges were brought under Section 188 of the Nigerian Constitution.

He outlined seven points of alleged misconduct, including:

Demolition of the Assembly Complex

Extra budgetary spending

Withholding funds meant for the Assembly Service Commission

Refusal to obey the Supreme Court ruling on the financial autonomy of the House

Twenty-six members of the Rivers State House of Assembly signed the impeachment notice. The Speaker confirmed that the notice would be served to the governor within seven days.

Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Allegations against deputy governor Ngozi Odu

Following the notice against Fubara, Deputy Leader Linda Stewart presented a separate notice of gross misconduct against Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu.

The allegations included:

Reckless and unconstitutional spending of public funds Obstruction of the House of Assembly from carrying out its constitutional duties under the 1999 Constitution Coniving to allow unauthorised persons to occupy offices without proper screening by the Assembly Approaching another group for budgetary approval instead of the legitimate Rivers State House of Assembly Seizure of salaries and allowances meant for the Rivers State House of Assembly and the Assembly Service Commission

See George's comment here:

APC asks Wike's to resign over Rivers crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ajibola Basiru, the national secretary of the APC, has criticised FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and urged him to focus on Rivers politics.

Basiru expressed unwavering support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara amidst tensions with Wike.

Wike and Fubara have continued to make the headlines as their rift deepens ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng