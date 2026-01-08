Rivers State House of Assembly has initiated impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara for gross misconduct

Speaker Martin Amaewhule labels Governor Fubara a 'mistake' and accuses him of mismanaging state funds

Impeachment largely linked to Fubara's failure to present the state budget as required

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have listed the “offences” commited by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, as they formally initiated impeachment proceedings.

Speaker Martins Amaewhule described Fubara as a “mistake” and accused the governor of the oil-rich state of acts of gross misconduct.

The lawmakers accused Governor Fubara of converting Rivers state funds into dollars to pay individuals from Abuja to influence President Bola Tinubu to prevail on the them not to summon him to present the 2026 budget.

As reported by Vanguard, Amaewhule stated this during plenarty on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

According to Amaewhule, Governor Fubara had consistently failed to present a budget to the state assembly.

The Speaker alleged that Fubara boast of seeking presidential intervention to restrain the Assembly.

He also alleged that Fubara had described the 10th Rivers Assembly as a “toothless bulldog”.

“The particulars of gross misconduct have a lot to do with refusal to present a budget and spending outside the appropriation law.”

Speaking further, he said the impeachment move against Fubara was primarily based on the refusal to present the budget.

Amaewhule noted that several meetings had previously been held with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in an effort to resolve the political crisis rocking the state.

“And the governor has been boasting that he will always go and meet the president for him to call us and give us instruction. He has been saying to his followers that this 10th Rivers Assembly is nothing but a toothless bulldog, and we can’t do anything or enforce the constitution.

“This is a sad commentary for our democracy. Sir Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy are nothing but a threat to democracy, and if they are left in office, I don’t know what will happen.”

Recall that the Rivers State House of Assembly launched impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

Lawmakers accused both leaders of gross misconduct, citing breaches of constitutional duties and financial irregularities.

The Speaker confirmed that the impeachment notices, signed by 26 members, would be formally served within seven days.

