An APC South-South group has mentioned the alleged reason Rivers lawmakers want to impeach Governor Fubara

The political group said the impeachment move against Governor Fubara has nothing to do with the peace deal earlier brokered by President Tinubu as the lawmakers alleged

The group called for the suspension of impeachment proceedings, citing threats to democratic stability and public trust

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) South-South Group has alleged that Rivers Assembly lawmakers wants to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara because he refused to approve fictitious projects in the state’s 2026 budget proposal.

Comrade Freedom Amadi, coordinator of the group, made the allegation on Friday, January 9, in Port Harcourt, while addressing journalists on the political development in the oil-rich state.

APC Group Discloses Alleged Reason Rivers Assembly Wants to Impeach Fubara. Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Fubara didn't breach Tinubu's peace deal - APC group

According to Amadi, Governor Fubara did not breach the peace agreement brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to end the protracted political crisis in the state as alleged by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

He stressed that the impeachment move was not rooted in any violation of the peace accord but was a calculated retaliation against the governor for resisting pressure to inflate the budget with questionable line items.

“What is unfolding in Rivers state is not a constitutional dispute but a deliberate attempt to punish a sitting governor for refusing to mortgage public finances for private political interests,” Amadi said.

APC group slams Rivers lawmakers

Members of the Rivers assembly had accused the governor of acting in bad faith and undermining the Tinubu-brokered deal, arguing that his conduct justified impeachment proceedings. Some lawmakers also claimed that presidential intervention could not stop the legislature from carrying out its planned impeachment of the governor.

The APC South-South rejected that position, warning that such statements amounted to open defiance of presidential authority and posed a threat to democratic stability.

Purpose of Tinubu's peace deal in Rivers

According to the group, the peace deal was intended to restore stability and allow governance to proceed without coercion, not to subject the governor to political control through the legislature.

“The agreement brokered by Mr President was about restoring calm and respecting constitutional roles, not about handing Rivers State over to political enforcers," the group stated.

Wike linked to Fubara's impeachment move

The APC South-South further alleged that the lawmakers driving the impeachment process were acting in alignment with the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who is the immediate past governor of Rivers state and Fubara's political benefactor.

“It is impossible to separate the current impeachment threats from the political influence of Minister Nyesom Wike. The lawmakers pushing this agenda are his loyalists,” Amadi alleged.

He said that Wike’s continued silence, despite serving in an APC-led federal government, raised serious questions about his loyalty to President Tinubu who appointed him, despite being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fubara: Rivers assembly urged to suspend impeachment move

The APC group warned that using impeachment to settle political scores would erode public confidence in democratic institutions and weaken legislative credibility.

It called on the Rivers State House of Assembly to suspend all impeachment actions and urged the National Assembly to intervene to prevent what it described as legislative excesses.

APC Group Discloses Alleged Reason Rivers Assembly Wants to Impeach Fubara. Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Rivers APC rejects move to impeach Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC in Rivers state rejected the move by the State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Nma Odu.

The ruling party said that the development was "untenable" and warned that the move could destabilise the state.

“Our position as at today on this matter is that, we solemnly reject the resort to an impeachment process against our governor and his deputy,” the party said.

Source: Legit.ng