The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has rejected the move by the State House of Assembly to impeach the governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Nma Odu. The ruling party said that the development was "untenable" and warned that the move could destabilise the state.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the political climate in Rivers State shifted sharply on Thursday, January 8, 2026, as members of the state’s House of Assembly began impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara and his deputy. The lawmakers accused both leaders of gross misconduct, citing breaches of constitutional duties and financial irregularities.

Vanguard reported that this is coming amid the renewed tension between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the immediate past governor of Rivers, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike. Fubara and Wike have been throwing banters at each other since the Christmas holiday.

During plenary, which was presided over by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, the Majority Leader of the House, Major Jack, read out a notice of allegations against Governor Fubara.

Jack stated that the charges were brought under Section 188 of the Nigerian Constitution.

Allegations against Governor Fubara

He outlined seven points of alleged misconduct, including:

Demolition of the Assembly Complex

Extra budgetary spending

Withholding funds meant for the Assembly Service Commission

Refusal to obey the Supreme Court ruling on the financial autonomy of the House

Twenty-six members of the Rivers State House of Assembly signed the impeachment notice. The Speaker confirmed that the notice would be served to the governor within seven days.

Allegations against deputy governor Ngozi Odu

Following the notice against Fubara, Deputy Leader Linda Stewart presented a separate notice of gross misconduct against Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu.

The allegations included:

Reckless and unconstitutional spending of public funds

Obstruction of the House of Assembly from carrying out its constitutional duties under the 1999 Constitution

Coniving to allow unauthorised persons to occupy offices without proper screening by the Assembly

Approaching another group for budgetary approval instead of the legitimate Rivers State House of Assembly

Seizure of salaries and allowances meant for the Rivers State House of Assembly and the Assembly Service Commission

The impeachment proceedings marked a significant escalation in the political tensions within Rivers State. With both the governor and deputy governor facing serious allegations, the coming days are expected to determine the future of the state’s leadership.

