The APC Progressive Mandate Group has condemned the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara

The group had warned that the action undermined the peace agreement personally brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

It had urged the National Assembly to intervene immediately, insisting that failure to act could deepen political instability and weaken public confidence

APC Progressive Mandate Group has urged an immediate halt to the impeachment moves against Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, describing the process as legally defective and politically driven.

The group said the action undermines the reconciliation process personally facilitated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stabilise governance in the state.

In a statement signed by Comrade Ayodele Alonge, the organisation warned that allowing the impeachment to continue could reopen political tensions and weaken public confidence in democratic institutions.

It maintained that the Rivers State House of Assembly relied on weak procedural grounds that cannot withstand constitutional scrutiny.

APC condemns Rivers impeachment moves

The group faulted the Assembly’s reliance on allegations such as extra budgetary spending, demolition of the Assembly complex, and alleged non-compliance with court directives. It also rejected claims against the deputy governor, which include accusations of reckless spending and obstruction of legislative duties.

Alonge said the impeachment attempt disregards the agreement brokered last year by President Tinubu between Governor Fubara, Minister Nyesom Wike and the Assembly.

According to the group, that intervention restored political calm after months of internal conflict and allowed normal governance to resume.

“President Tinubu intervened decisively last year to resolve tensions that threatened governance in Rivers State. Governor Fubara returned to office following a reconciliatory process he signed alongside Minister Wike under the supervision of Mr President. To attempt to unravel that agreement now is not only irresponsible, it is a direct challenge to the authority and wisdom of the President himself,” the statement read.

Defection boosts APC political presence

The group also referenced Governor Fubara’s recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress in December 2025. It said the move attracted several influential figures into the ruling party, including former PDP national chairman Uche Secondus, former Governor Peter Odili and Justice Mary Odili, as well as multiple members of the House of Representatives from Rivers constituencies.

Alonge argued that these developments strengthened the APC’s political base in the state and created momentum for broader cooperation with the federal government. He warned that the impeachment campaign risks disrupting this political realignment and weakening the gains achieved through dialogue.

The organisation questioned the role of Minister Wike and his supporters in the Assembly, suggesting that the process reflects political rivalry rather than genuine accountability. It stated that internal power struggles should not be allowed to override constitutional order or public interest.

“For long, the narrative has painted Governor Fubara as the source of instability. It is now evident that the effort to destabilise Rivers stems from a faction led by Minister Wike and sympathetic legislators who are intent on dismantling the peace that President Tinubu painstakingly facilitated,” the group said.

National Assembly urged to intervene

The group called on the National Assembly to step in and protect due process, warning that failure to act could encourage similar political crises in other states. It also demanded a formal apology to the President and a suspension of all impeachment steps.

“This impeachment is not corrective; it is a political misadventure. Halting the process and acknowledging the President’s role in restoring peace is essential, not just for Rivers State, but for the credibility of democratic governance in Nigeria,” the statement added.

Fubara, lawmakers at loggerheads again

Legit.ng earlier reported that barely two months after the suspension of emergency rule in Rivers state and the reinstatement of democratic structures, tensions resurfaced between Governor Fubara and members of the state house of assembly led by Amaewhule.

During its 31st legislative sitting, the House condemned the vandalisation of property at the Township School in Port Harcourt and other schools across Rivers state. Lawmakers lamented the alleged decayed infrastructure in public primary and secondary schools and accused the executive arm of doing little to address the situation.

