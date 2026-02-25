Isaac Fayose has publicly accused President Tinubu's administration of nepotism by appointing Yorubas to key federal positions

In a video, Fayose stated that the concentration of power undermines Nigeria's unity and reflects desperation to consolidate support ahead of future elections

He also criticised the City Boy Movement, comprising Cubana Chief Priest, Obi Cubana and other Igbo businessmen mobilising support for Tinubu in the southeast

Isaac Fayose, businessman and younger brother of former Ekiti governor Ayo Fayose, has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of practising nepotism by filling top government positions with Yoruba appointees.

He made the remarks through a video shared on his Instagram page on February 25, following the recent appointment of Tunji Disu as acting Inspector-General of Police after Kayode Egbetokun's resignation.

Isaac Fayose explained that the concentration of power in one ethnic group is a desperation to consolidate support ahead of the 2027 elections, which undermines national unity and leaves other regions feeling excluded.

He said that the All Progressives Congress government is generally known for ethnic favouritism since the administration of Muhammadu Buhari, ignoring Nigeria’s federal character principle.

Isaac listed nine major offices currently held by the Yorubas, including the presidency, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the EFCC chairman, the DSS director-general, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Chief of Army Staff, the CBN governor, the FIRS chairman, and the INEC chairman.

According to Isaac, this shows Tinubu is more focused on tribal loyalty than merit.

“If you're looking for nepotism, you don't need to go far. This government is full of that. APC is government of Yoruba by Yorubas. What happen to Federal character???? Nepotism is the order of the day !!!!”

The businessman also criticised the City Boy Movement, a group led by Cubana Chief Priest, Obi Cubana and other Igbo businessmen, which is mobilising support for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid in the southeast.

He mocked their efforts, saying they were wasting energy on a cause that would not protect their own people.

“You city boy, you’re in Imo jumping up and down. You forget that even your brothers in positions, they don’t protect them. Continue jumping like frogs.”

Nigerians react to Fayose's video

@harmoniwon_ said:

"Don't forget that the northerners have always dominated the government. So I support now even if class captain is yoruba."

@lanrey25 commented:

"This is not the first time we are seeing this in Nigeria, it's also happened at a time during Buhari tenure if we are being honest."

@EzeChinweik said:

"Buhari set a bad precedent on this. APC is such a menance to the principle of federal character. No regards at all. History will not be kind to the power drunk."

@Updateboyx wrote:

"This one just mumu. Same way it played out with past government. Even during goodluck SS/SE were everything. This was under goodluck how many Yoruba and Hausa dey here?"

