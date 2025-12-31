The 2023 Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is set to defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

The former Anambra State governor will dump the Labour Party (LP) for the ADC on Wednesday, December 31, 2025

The Leader of the Obidients Movement, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, explained the reason Obi chose Enugu for his defection to the ADC and not Awka, Anambra State

Enugu State - The 2023 Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, reportedly chose Enugu State for his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) because the South-East wants to make a statement that will shape the 2027 elections.

The Leader of the Obidients Movement, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, has said Obi had been a member of the ADC coalition all the while that today’s event is to chart the way forward for his numerous supporters.

It is gathered that Obi’s defection to ADC is billed for Nike Lake Hotel, Enugu, on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Tanko disclosed that leaders and members of the Obidient Movement were already in Enugu for the defection.

Speaking on the reason Obi chose Enugu instead of Awka, Anambra State, for the defection, Tanko said:

“Enugu is the historical capital of the East; it adds historical solidity when the East wants to make a statement.”

He stated this during a chat with Vanguard on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

“The programme tomorrow(today) is for Mr Obi to chart the way forward for his numerous supporters across the country ahead of the 2027 elections. The leader is speaking to us tomorrow. The Obidient Movement is here to give their support. I am just leaving the Obidient Movement headquarters. We are here in our numbers.”

ADC's chances if Peter Obi decides not to work with Atiku

Recall that former vice president Atiku Abubakar and Obi are contesting for the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

This has led many Nigerians to believe that the fallout of Atiku and the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate will work in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, ADC chieftain, Kelly Agaba, explained what the chances of the coalition will be if Obi decides not to work with Atiku in 2027.

