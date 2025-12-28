Ahead of the 2027 elections, strong indications have emerged that Peter Obi, ex-Labour Party presidential candidate has concluded arrangements to move fully into the ADC

Multiple sources familiar with the evolving opposition coalition disclosed that discussions around Obi’s official entry into the ADC have advanced significantly

Party structures are reportedly aligning to accommodate Obi’s political base and the wider Obidient movement

FCT, Abuja - Peter Gregory Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, is set to formally join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) amid ongoing consultations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Punch reported on Sunday, December 28, that a top ADC official in Abuja confirmed that Obi had finalised plans to join the coalition party and hold a declaration rally in Enugu State, the purported political capital of the south-east geo-political zone, on Wednesday, December 31.

Peter Obi plans ADC declaration

Business Day also noted the development.

According to the official, Obi’s loyalists and supporters have begun arrangements for the defection.

The source disclosed that Obi, after the ADC asked him to make up his mind on joining the party earlier in December, met with David Mark, the national chairman of the party, to renew his allegiance to the coalition.

The source said the party’s position might have convinced the former Anambra State governor to finally decide to join the ADC.

The party source said:

“We are aware that Peter Obi is making plans to declare for the ADC on December 31 in Enugu. Although he has yet to formally inform the party, the plans are genuine.”

Enugu 'chosen' for Obi’s ADC declaration

Asked why Obi would prefer to declare for the coalition in Enugu instead of Anambra, his home state, the party official replied:

“Enugu is the political capital of the South-East. Obi is representing the region, not just his state. That must have informed his decision.”

Meanwhile, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC national spokesperson, said he could not confirm Obi’s alleged imminent defection.

Abdullahi said:

“The point is that there is no official announcement yet. But consultations are ongoing."

Heavyweight opposition politicians, including Atiku Abubakar and Nasir El-Rufai, have officially joined the ADC.

The opposition leaders have echoed their determination to democratically unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election.

