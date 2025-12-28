Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has strongly denied reports suggesting he was asked to step down for another presidential aspirant ahead of the 2027 elections

Atiku described the claim as 'a malicious fabrication' and 'propaganda' allegedly orchestrated by certain desperate political stakeholders

Atiku’s camp reaffirmed its readiness to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in the next election cycle

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed reports that he has abandoned his ambition to contest the 2027 presidential election, describing such claims as false and misleading.

The denial came as some reports claim the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain has stepped down for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election.

The report had claimed that Atiku backed Obi for a single-term presidency, alleging that the former vice president was aware of the need for a "regional balance".

But reacting, Paul Ibe, media adviser to Atiku, branded the report "fake news."

Posting a screenshot of the supposed news, Ibe wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Saturday evening, December 27:

"Fake news: Not on the menu!"

Atiku, others demand five reforms

Meanwhile, Atiku criticised President Bola Tinubu’s government over the tax reforms.

Speaking at a State of the Nation press conference at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, the presidential hopeful said Nigerians already ‘suffer from waste, corruption, mismanagement and policy arrogance,’ adding that the Tinubu administration should not ‘fix government failure by billing the victims.’

The ADC chieftain subsequently listed the opposition coalition's five demands.

Cleric shares prophecy on Atiku's ADC

For the ADC, Pastor Michael Mike dismissed the viability of the party as a serious platform to challenge President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential elections.

Mike sent a warning message to Dangote Refinery while also making predictions about the 'first son' of Nigeria, Seyi Tinubu and an unnamed son of the late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

The cleric stated that in 2026, Atiku will give away a daughter in marriage, supported by family and friends.

