FCT, Abuja - The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reports that Obi officially dumped LP for the ADC on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, in Enugu State.

There are been rumour that Obi will end up being the running mate for former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2027 election.

In this article, Legit.ng highlighted the five benefits of Bi being Atiku’s running mate in 2027.

1 - Stronger Path to Power at the Centre

2 - Building Nationwide Political Capital

3 - Reduced Electoral Risk of Solo Presidential Run in 2027

4 - Positioning for Succession Politics

5 - Expanding His Image Beyond a Protest/Regional Candidate

Stronger path to power at the centre

Working together with Atiku and other ADC political figures gives Obi a stronger path to power at the federal level.

The former governor of Anambra State is influential in the south but has little or no influence in the northern part of the country.

Building nationwide political capital

Being the vice president, Obi will be able to pull influence, trust, and public support across the country.

The Anambra-born politician will become a politician of national status, who is known and accepted across the board.

Reduced electoral risk of solo presidential run

The risk of running for the presidential election alone as he did in 2023 will be greatly reduced.

Should he accept the running mate offer, the risk will be shared with Atiku and other political heavyweights in the party.

Positioning for succession politics

This is the avenue for Obi to position himself as the successor to Atiku should the ADC defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC in 2027.

Succeeding Atiku becomes easier as a vice president.

Expanding his image beyond a regional candidate

The ADC gives him the platform to work with politicians from other regions and be accepted beyond his southeastern region.

Being Atiku's running mate will endear him to other heavyweight politicians and boost his political image.

