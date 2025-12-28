Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are contesting for the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 election

Many Nigerians believe that the fallout of Atiku and the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate will work in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, ADC chieftain, Kelly Agaba, explained what the chances of the coalition will be if Obi decides not to work with Atiku in 2027

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kelly Agaba, said the chances of the party will not be affected if Peter Obi decides not to work with Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 election.

Agaba said the ADC is not just a political party of bigwigs, but its strength lies in the masses.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

“The ADC isn't about individuals; it's about Nigerians yearning for change. Our strength lies in the masses, the victims of poor governance. If Peter Obi chooses not to join, it's a loss, but our resolve remains unshaken. We're mobilizing across regions – Northern states have over 700,000 members, and the Niger Delta is buzzing. This isn't about bigwigs; it's about the people's power.”

He expressed confidence in the ADC's potential, stating mobilization is ongoing across the country ahead of the 2027 election.

Agaba, who is also the National Coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, said the ADC is not just a political movement but a citizens' revolution.

“The people are restless. They're done with the status quo. Our focus is on those left behind, and they're our strength. Mobilization is ongoing, and we're targeting 13 million+ votes in 2027. This isn't just a political movement; it's a citizens' revolution.”

Speaking on how to ensure the momentum translates to votes, the ADC chieftain said:

“Our message resonates because it speaks to the heart of Nigeria's challenges. We're organizing, mobilizing, and empowering communities. The people are ready; the political class should take note.”

