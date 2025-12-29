Leader of the Obidient movement, Peter Obi, has officially confirmed that he will be running again during the 2027 elections

The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) insisted that he will not be a running mate to anybody

Obi, deemed Nigeria’s third force presidential aspirant, emerged third during the 2023 general elections

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has announced that he will not be anybody’s running mate.

Legit.ng reports that Obi was Atiku's running mate in the 2019 presidential election, but decided to run alone during the 2023 polls.

Obi rejects running mate role

As reported on Monday, December 29, by The Sun, Obi made this known on Sunday night, December 28, while speaking during an X (formerly Twitter) Spaces conversation, where he addressed questions about his political future and leadership ambitions.

The 64-year-old, however, emphasised that he will not be anyone’s running partner.

According to Obi, he has not gotten all the experience he has, only to end up as a vice-president.

Obi said:

“I am not travelling round the world to learn governance to be Vice President.

“I know how to turn Nigeria around. I built my business from scratch and have more experience than any candidate, including the sitting President.

“Peter Obi will be on the ballot in 2027. I need your support. I need your prayers.”

Obi set to join ADC

Meanwhile, Obi is set to formally join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) amid ongoing consultations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Punch reported on Sunday, December 28, that a top ADC official in Abuja confirmed that Obi had finalised plans to join the coalition party and hold a declaration rally in Enugu State, the purported political capital of the south-east geo-political zone, on Wednesday, December 31.

According to the official, Obi’s loyalists and supporters have begun arrangements for the defection.

He said:

“We are aware that Peter Obi is making plans to declare for the ADC on December 31 in Enugu. Although he has yet to formally inform the party, the plans are genuine.”

Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC national spokesperson, said he could not confirm Obi’s alleged imminent defection.

Abdullahi said:

“The point is that there is no official announcement yet. But consultations are ongoing."

Peter Obi meets Babangida

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi met with former military ruler General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd).

The visit was part of the Nigerian opposition leader's continued "consultations in the national interest."

Obi noted that their discussion "centred on the country's unity, security and improving the lives of our people."

