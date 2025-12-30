Minister of aviation, Festus Keyamo, has taken a swipe at an unnamed political figure, alleging that the individual has agreed to serve as a vice-presidential candidate

Keyamo made the claim in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, December 29, where he suggested that the politician was struggling to justify the decision to his supporters

General elections will be held in Nigeria in 2027 to elect the president and vice president, members of the Senate and House of Representatives, state governors, and members of the house of assembly

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, has suggested that an aspirant has "accepted to be Vice-Presidential candidate".

Keyamo, who stated this in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, December 29, claimed that the aspirant knows the primary election of an opposition party "has long been concluded."

Festus Keyamo speaks on the 2027 election amid reactions to his claim that a presidential aspirant has agreed to a VP slot. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He tweeted:

"Finally, the chicken is coming home to roost: I understand that someone, somewhere has drafted and redrafted the statement he will release to hoodwink his ‘supporters’ on why he has accepted to be Vice-Presidential candidate after a primaries that he knows has long been concluded.

"He has written and torn drafts upon drafts, containing the normal gibberish of ‘my desire to rescue Nigeria’, bla, bla bla. It’s a tough one for him, but we are excited at the prospect of unmasking a true turncoat and a fraud at the coming campaigns. (See the comments after this tweet to identify those whose raw nerves have been seriously affected).

"Please, bookmark this tweet so we can all read his statement with some derision when it is eventually released."

Peter Obi set to join ADC

Legit.ng reports that Keyamo's post comes amid speculations that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, is set to officially join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The Punch reported on Sunday, December 28, that a top ADC official in Abuja confirmed that Obi had finalised plans to join the coalition party and hold a declaration rally in Enugu State, the purported political capital of the south-east geo-political zone, on Wednesday, December 31.

Business Day also noted the development.

The aviation minister's social media post also comes 24 hours after Obi announced that he will not be anybody’s running mate.

According to Obi, he has not gotten all the experience he has, only to end up as a vice-president.

Obi had said during an X Spaces conversation:

“I am not travelling round the world to learn governance to be Vice President.

“I know how to turn Nigeria around. I built my business from scratch and have more experience than any candidate, including the sitting President.

“Peter Obi will be on the ballot in 2027. I need your support. I need your prayers.”

Opposition tackles Festus Keyamo

Meanwhile, members of the opposition fired back at Keyamo.

Phrank Shaibu, special assistant on public communication to former vice-president Atiku Abubakar, wrote on X:

"When argument fails, ridicule becomes the refuge of the intellectually bankrupt.

"This obsession with @PeterObi and @atiku is telling. A government and its chorus boys that are confident in performance do not stalk opposition figures, speculate about drafts, or salivate over imagined humiliation. They govern. What we see here is fear ...raw, unfiltered fear being expressed through mockery. You may laugh today, but history does not archive tweets—it records consequences. And when the reckoning comes, no amount of pre-written mockery will shield those who mistook power for permanence. Nigeria’s problems are too grave for this childish gloating. But then again, unserious governance always attracts unserious defenders. Bookmark that."

Similarly, Paul Ibe, media adviser to Atiku, tweeted:

"Dear Minister Festus (Stephanie Otobo) Keyamo, It is obvious to well-meaning Nigerians that you have degenerated to a Data Minister whose preoccupation is tweeting all manner of balderdash while your primary responsibility in charge of the aviation sector suffers. If you were alive to your responsibilities, ground crew at your airport (where the toilets are smelly as Nyesom Wike's FCT) would not have damaged @flyairpeace brand-new $85 million plane, and by so doing disrupting flight schedules at this peak holiday season. It is about time you are weaned of this misplaced obsession with @PeterObi, and discontinued this your juvenile rants that adds zero value to the work for which you are paid and sustained with very scarce taxpayers' money."

Peter Obi pledges to make Nigeria work, as citizens gear up for the 2027 election. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

A staunch supporter of Obi, @PO_GrassRootM, wrote:

"Peter Obi will be on the ballot as Presidential candidate not vice presidential candidate."

Another 'Obidient' (supporter of Obi), @heisizumichaels, said:

"I'd rather be Peter Obi in every regard than to be you. Failed as a lawyer, has no successful business, blurry career if you had any, failed as a politician & had to become an errand boy. Obi before your age was a billionaire & a Governor, unlike you. PO is above your levels."

Peter Obi meets Babangida

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi met with former military ruler General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd).

The visit was part of the Nigerian opposition leader's continued "consultations in the national interest."

Obi noted that their discussion "centred on the country's unity, security and improving the lives of our people."

Source: Legit.ng