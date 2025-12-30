Just in: Former Senator Dumps PDP After 27 Years, Mentions Next Destination
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Enugu State - Former Senator Gilbert Nnaji has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after 27 years.
Nnaji, the former chairman of the Senate committee on communications, dumped the PDP for the African Democratic Party (ADC).
He said the decision was difficult given the “national development prospects and opportunities that the PDP of our dreams held for our dear country, Nigeria.
As reported by TheCable, he addressed his resignation letter to the chairman of the PDP in Umuenwene ward, Iji Nike, Enugu East LGA, on Friday, December 26, 2025.
He said the party was founded on “core democratic ideals driven by unity, patriotism, justice, fairness, transparency, selflessness, mutual respect, and resilience..
The politician added that he had “faithfully committed” himself to the party over the years and made “immense contributions” to “this once-largest party in Africa”.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.