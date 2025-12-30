Africa Digital Media Awards

Just in: Former Senator Dumps PDP After 27 Years, Mentions Next Destination

by  Adekunle Dada
Enugu State - Former Senator Gilbert Nnaji has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after 27 years.

Nnaji, the former chairman of the Senate committee on communications, dumped the PDP for the African Democratic Party (ADC).

Ex-senator Gilbert Nnaji dumps PDP for ADC. Photo credit: @kingmafo070
He said the decision was difficult given the “national development prospects and opportunities that the PDP of our dreams held for our dear country, Nigeria.

As reported by TheCable, he addressed his resignation letter to the chairman of the PDP in Umuenwene ward, Iji Nike, Enugu East LGA, on Friday, December 26, 2025.

He said the party was founded on “core democratic ideals driven by unity, patriotism, justice, fairness, transparency, selflessness, mutual respect, and resilience..

The politician added that he had “faithfully committed” himself to the party over the years and made “immense contributions” to “this once-largest party in Africa”.

