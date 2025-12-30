The Kano state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), under the leadership of its former national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has sent a special invitation to the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, asking him to feel free and join their fold.

Abdullahi Abbas, the state chairman of the APC, made this known in a statement in Kano on Tuesday, December 30.

APC sends open invitation to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Recall that the defection of Governor Yusuf to the APC has created division within the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). Yusuf was elected on the platform of NNPP in the 2023 election.

Some Nigerians have started reacting to the open invitation sent to the governor. Below are some of their reactions:

Yusuf Jameel commented:

"The best for Gov Abba Kabir is to remain in NNPP until he gets the approval of Kwankwaso to leave. No Kano politician has ever fought Kwankwaso and won. Kwankwaso is to Kano what Wike is to Rivers."

Lehman shared another perspective:

"Kwankwaso wants a massive, rowdy welcome into the APC. He can only achieve that if Governor Abba is defeated first, so that Abba can then welcome his boss (Kwankwaso) into the APC in a dignified and respected manner."

Wahala-Digest commended the APC:

"This move by the APC is a classic strong-arm tactic. They want to swallow the opposition whole rather than actually compete. It makes you wonder how much faith they have in their own popularity if they always try to recruit their rivals."

Ahmad Ololu commended the move:

"This development highlights the shifting dynamics of Kano politics and the APC’s broader push for unity and consolidation. Extending an open invitation to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf signals a strategic move aimed at reconciliation and strengthening governance through cooperation rather than constant political rivalry. Ultimately, the decision rests with the governor, but such gestures underscore the importance of dialogue, inclusiveness, and putting Kano State’s development above partisan divisions. If handled with sincerity and respect for democratic choice, cross-party engagement can help reduce political tension and refocus attention on service delivery and the welfare of the people."

Read more reactions here:

Source: Legit.ng