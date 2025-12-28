The Osun state governorship election winner in 2026 has been projected to emerge through the court rather than the poll, as expected

Omotayo Yusuf, a political analyst, made the projection while speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, citing the internal crisis rocking the major political parties

The defection of Governor Ademola Adeleke from the PDP to the Accord Party is one of the dramas that trailed the party primaries ahead of the INEC deadline

The Osun state governorship election scheduled for July 2026 is one of the top political events that should be watched out for in the new year. This is as dramas unfolded during the political party primaries ahead of the deadline issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, who is the current serving Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, pulled out from the race along with other political bigwigs in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party then produced a former commissioner, Bola Oyebanji, as its candidate for the forthcoming election.

Analyst says Osun election winner may be decided by the court Photo Credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost its position as the ruling party in the state, following the defection of Governor Ademola Adeleke to the Accord Party (AP), making the race more competitive.

Analyst gives a prediction on Osun 2026

Reacting to the unfolding event, Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, posited that INEC may not decide the poll and that the court may have the final say, just as in the case of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

His statement reads:

"I have no prediction on who is going to emerge as the winner, whether the PDP candidate or, APC candidate, it is difficult to tell, and I will tell you why. This state election will still ultimately be decided by the court.

"Don't let us forget the fact that the state is currently operating a staggered election, instead of the general election, due to the fact that Aregbesola's emergence as governor was based on the tribunal, which gave him the opportunity, and thereby severing the state from the general election timeline.

"More likely, we may see another case that would not be decided at the polls but by the court. The controversy of the incumbent governor's emergence as the Accord candidate, and the PDP's ongoing issue. Although the party is acting as though it has no internal problem and it has been acting like it has no issue and that its internal crisis has been resolved but chances are, one of the reasons why the incumbent governor left the PDP is because of the fact that any of the factions could be affected by the dismiss and if he found himself on the wrong isle. He might win at the election and lose at court. The drama around this state election would likely be decided at court and not at the polls."

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun dumps PDP for the Accord Party Photo Credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

PDP tackles Fubara over defection to APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP has knocked Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers over his claim that he was abandoned during his political challenges. The party accused the governor of bending to the pressure despite the pressure he enjoyed from the PDP, civil society and Nigerians at large.

Reacting to the reason given by Fubara for joining the ruling APC, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the PDP national publicity secretary, explained that the governor took the path to his current political party willingly.

Source: Legit.ng