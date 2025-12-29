Peter Obi plans to leave the Labour Party amid the ongoing leadership crisis and join the African Democratic Congress

Internal tensions emerge within the ADC coalition as stakeholders debate leadership and zoning for upcoming elections

Chibuike Amaechi rejects vice presidential role, pushes for southern representation in 2027 race

Former Anambra state governor and 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has finalised plans to leave the Labour Party (LP).

His move came in the light of the ongoing leadership crisis in the LP.

2027 Election: Obi, Atiku to Battle ADC Ticket as Ex-Anambra Gov Set to Dump Crisis-Ridden LP

The former governor is set to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Sources say the move is aimed at positioning himself ahead of the 2027 elections.

The LP has been split into factions led by Julius Abure and Senator Nenadi Usman, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yet to officially recognise either side following a Supreme Court ruling.

This has left the party in disarray, frustrating members and prompting Obi to explore an alternative platform.

A source close to Obi told Daily Sun:

“INEC’s indecision has deepened the party’s internal problems. The former governor is consulting with key stakeholders, including Abia State Governor Alex Otti, on his planned departure.”

ADC coalition faces internal tensions

Obi’s move comes as ADC coalition talks intensify, bringing together notable figures including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Kaduna Governor Nasir el-Rufai, former SGF Babachir Lawal, ex-AGF Abubakar Malami, former Rivers Governor Chibuike Amaechi, former Senate President David Mark, and former Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

However, divisions have emerged within the coalition over leadership and zoning. Obi’s supporters are pushing for a South Eastern candidate to lead, citing his strong performance in 2023 despite running on a fledgling platform.

Meanwhile, Atiku’s northern backers argue he should lead with Obi as his running mate, echoing their 2019 ticket arrangement.

Obi reportedly told his aides: “The ADC must clarify its position on zoning before I formally commit. This remains a key consideration in any decision I take.”

Amaechi stakes claim to presidency, rejects vice role

Former Rivers Governor Chibuike Amaechi has expressed opposition to a purely northern ticket. Speaking to supporters, he said: “What can I tell the South now? ‘No, we do not want the presidency.

Let’s go back to the North.’ It would be difficult for me to say that again.”

Amaechi, who is positioning himself for a presidential bid, rejected any offer to serve as vice president, insisting he is “too presidential” for a subordinate role unless conditions are favourable.

ADC sets internal election dates

In preparation for 2027, ADC has announced provisional dates for its internal congresses. National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola confirmed that delegate elections at polling units, wards, and local government levels will take place between 20-27 January 2026, followed by a Non-Elective National Convention in Abuja in February.

Political analysts say Obi’s move could reshape the 2027 race, signalling a realignment of southern and northern political interests within the coalition.

Obi speaks on losing ADC ticket to Atiku

Legit.ng also reported that, as an effort to forge a united front capable of challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, prominent opposition figures launched a new coalition movement in Abuja in July.

Obi, Atiku, Amaechi, and Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai have joined forces to populate the ADC coalition platform. Obi, the leader of the Obidient movement worldwide, explained why he is not afraid of losing the presidential ticket of the ADC to Atiku ahead of the primaries and general elections.

